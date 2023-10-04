Six NKY law enforcement officers among latest Academy of Police Supervision graduating class

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) recently announced 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 96.

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Congratulations to Kentucky’s newest, law enforcement leaders,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish all the best to the sergeants as they take on their supervisor roles with the knowledge learned from this program.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.

“APS Class 96 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

APS Class 96 graduates and their agencies are:

• Lt. Gideon Brewer, Nicholasville Police Department

• Sgt. Jarod Buchanan, Edgewood Police Department

• Sgt. Jessie D. Burden, Morgantown Police Department

• Sgt. Jason C. Compton, Ludlow Police Department

• Sgt. Jared Ellison, Oldham County Police Department

• Sgt. Jared Fogle, Nicholasville Police Department

• Sgt. Christopher Greenfield, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

• Sgt. Jeremy M. Helms, Ashland Police Department

• Sgt. Chadwick D. Hundley, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

• Sgt. John D. Hurd, Monticello Police Department

• Sgt. Jeffrey K. Jones, Fayette County Public Schools Police Department

• Sgt. Daniel Kirstein, Richmond Police Department

• Sgt. Mark Lusk, Owensboro Police Department

• Lt. Timothy A. Miller, Somerset Police Department

• Sgt. Adam L. Moeves, Newport Police Department

• Sgt. Scott Ratliff, St. Matthews Police Department

• Sgt. Elbert Riley III, London Police Department

• Sgt. Scottie G. Smith, Fayette County Schools Police Department

• Sgt. Kyle Thornberry, Erlanger Police Department

• Sgt. Anthony C. Treller, Newport Police Department

• Sgt. Michael D. Weatherford, Murray Police Department

• Sgt. Shannon D. Wells, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Sgt. William Russell White, Kentucky Department of Parks – Ranger Division

• Sgt. Jay E. Zerhusen, Covington Police Department

