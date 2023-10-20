Special Olympics to hold bowling, flag football tournaments in Northern Kentucky this weekend

It will be a busy weekend in Northern Kentucky for Special Olympics athletes as the program will hold two major events in the area this weekend. The Area 7 Bowling Tournament will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Super Bowl Bellewood in Newport, while the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament will hit the gridiron at Republic Bank Field at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills on Sunday, Oct. 22.
More than 150 bowlers will hit the lanes on Saturday. The tournament gets under way with opening ceremonies at 8:50 a.m. and singles competition at 9 a.m.. A Unified Bowling event will follow the singles competition and should begin at approximately noon. Unified Bowling pairs a Special Olympics athlete with a partner who doesn’t have an intellectual disability – often a parent or sibling – for practice and competition. Participants in the tournament bowl two games with total pin fall determining the winner in each division. Athletes who win their divisions and in some cases those who place second will advance to the State Bowling Tournament Dec. 2-3 in Louisville.
The Area 7 Bowling Tournament includes Special Olympics athletes from Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton and Pendleton Counties.
Bowling is one of the most popular sports Special Olympics Kentucky offers throughout the year, and generally draws more than 1,300 athletes statewide. The State Bowling Tournament is annually the largest individual sport competition on the Special Olympics Kentucky calendar.
The Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament will include more than 200 athletes competing on 16 teams in five divisions. Games will get underway at 9 am and the last games will start at 2 pm.
Five of the teams will be from Northern Kentucky with others coming from Frankfort, Louisville, Richmond and Winchester. Teams will be competing for the opportunity to advance to the State Flag Football Tournament which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
