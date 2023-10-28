St. Vincent de Paul NKY’s 16th Turkeyfoot Trot set for November 18 at Thomas More University

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s 16th annual Turkeyfoot Trot 5k Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, November 18 at 9 a.m. at Thomas More University.
Presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust, all proceeds from the event support SVdPNKY’s parish conferences, who assist with the mission of helping neighbors in need with food, rent/utility assistance, clothing and more.
“The Turkeyfoot Trot is an event that we look forward to sharing with our community every year,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “The impact that this event has on the 40,000-plus people we serve is incredible, and we are looking forward to joining our community members for a day of fun to help lift up our neighbors in need”.
“The work that St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky does for our community is something that we admire and celebrate,” said Stephen Brown, Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Market President of Stock Yards Bank & Trust. “At Stock Yards, we strive to make meaningful and deliberate outreach to our communities to help us focus on programs and services that benefit them most. The Turkeyfoot Trot is a great way to not only support a great cause, but also bring our community together in a meaningful way.”
Check-in for the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. The team at Stretch Lab will be assisting runners with pre-race stretches and Biggby Coffee will be on-site providing much needed fuel for racers. An after-race party will be held and all participants will have the opportunity to take home door prizes, race awards while enjoying refreshments. Early check-in and packet pick-up will be available on Thursday, November 16 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Tri-State Running Company, located at 148 Barnwood Drive in Edgewood.
Registration is available online through race day at svdpnky.org. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by Wednesday, November 8. Pre-registration opens Sunday, October 1 and is available through November 17 for just $25 for adults and $20 for kids 14 and under, with the prices increasing to $30 and $25 on race day. Registration fees include chip timing, race awards, door prizes and refreshments. There will also be a virtual race option for those who are not able to participate in-person.
To learn more and register for the event, visit runsignup.com/TurkeyfootTrot. For more information about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s programs and services, please visit svdpnky.org.
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky