Alexandria Brewing among craft brewers partnering with Kentucky Proud for local-sourcing initiative

Kentucky’s craft breweries are taking a farm-to-glass approach to brewing by partnering with local Kentucky farms to create exceptional beers that reflect the flavors of the Bluegrass State throughout the year.

For the past seven years, Kentucky Proud, the state’s official agricultural marketing brand, partnered with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and craft breweries across the commonwealth to plan limited-release brews for a celebration – the Kentucky Proud Beer Series. This year, Kentucky Proud and the Kentucky Guild of Brewers are highlighting craft breweries, including NKY’s Alexandria Brewing, that have developed a sustained commitment to sourcing local year-round.

“I applaud the Kentucky breweries who source locally grown products throughout the year to brew one-of-a-kind beers and bring consumers the diverse flavors from Kentucky’s farms,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is pleased to collaborate with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to bring awareness to these small craft breweries.”

This collaborative effort brings together the passion of craft brewers and the expertise of local farmers, resulting in one-of-a-kind brews that celebrate the region’s agricultural diversity throughout the year. From hop-based ales to fruit-forward lagers, these innovative partnerships are redefining the craft beer scene in Kentucky.

“One of the best parts of our partnership with Kentucky Proud is not only being able to connect our 60 plus brewery members with Kentucky farms, but seeing products come to life,” said Katie Molck, Kentucky Guild of Brewers marketing and co-director. “Beers made with locally sourced ingredients tend to show off the creativity our breweries possess. When brewers get their hands on produce like the paw paw, or even butternut squash, it’s amazing to see what they turn it into.”

Although craft breweries’ tap lists change throughout the seasons, numerous breweries have Kentucky Proud beer releases on tap now:

• Alexandria Brewing Company, Alexandria

• Apocalypse Brew Works, Louisville

• County Boy Brewing, Georgetown & Lexington

• Dreaming Creek Brewery, Richmond

• Dry Ground Brewing Company, Louisville

• Gallant Fox Brewing, Louisville

• Hive & Barrel Meadery, Crestwood

• Maiden City Brewing Co., Cynthiana

• Monnik Beer Co., Louisville

• Noble Funk Brewing Co., Louisville

• Scout & Scholar, Bardstown

• Sig Luscher Brewery, Frankfort

• Turtleback Ridge Brewery, Ewing

• West Sixth Brewing, Lexington

• Wise Bird Cider Co., Lexington

In addition to breweries sourcing local ingredients, many breweries give back to Kentucky farmers by donating spent grains as livestock feed. With the sugars and carbohydrates largely gone following the malting process, the spent grain becomes a highly digestible protein and fiber source for cattle.

Look for additional breweries soon to roll out new offerings, each one a unique and flavorful reflection of the commonwealth’s agricultural heritage. Simply visit Drink-KY.com to find a local brewery near you, explore tap lists, and enjoy the flavors of Kentucky, or ask for a Kentucky Proud brew next time you’re at your favorite brewery.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture