Beechwood Marching Tigers capture 11th title at 2023 Class 2A State Marching Band Championship

The Beechwood High School Marching Tigers won the 2023 Class 2A State Marching Band Championship October 28, securing their ninth state title since 2010.

Held at Western Kentucky University, the Marching Tigers advanced to their 25th appearance in the KMEA State Finals, the 5th most in state history. This is the Marching Tigers’ 11th State Championship, advancing the program into third all-time in overall state championships behind Adair County, with 24, and Lafayette, with 23.

The Marching tigers are led by Director of Bands Austin Bralley and Associate Director of Bands Savannah Starks.

“This year’s band, led by an exceptional class of Seniors, brought our show “Escapades” to life in a way that our fans loved and scored well in competition,” said Bralley. “The legacy of state championships at Beechwood continues to grow and is a reflection of our dedicated students, staff, and parents as well as the support we receive from the entire Beechwood staff and administration and the Fort Mitchell community.”

The band spent hundreds of hours in rehearsal to perfect their show over the course of the 115 days from the first rehearsal on July 5, culminating in Saturday’s State Championship victory.

Northern Kentucky was well-represented in Saturday’s state competition, with bands from Larry A Ryle (Class 5A finals), Williamstown (Class 1A finals), Dixie Heights (Class 5A semifinals), Lloyd Memorial (Class 2A semifinals), and Owen County (Class 1A semifinals) reaching State this year.

The Marching Tigers will continue their season in competition with the the best bands from across the country at the Bands of America Grand Nationals to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Thursday, November 9.

Beechwood Band