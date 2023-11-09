Beshear to target improving education, economy as he embarks on second term as Governor

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke to reporters in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, the day after he was successful in his reelection bid by defeating Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron by 67,000 votes, although 2% of the polls still have not reported.

“Today, we are back at the Capitol, getting back to work,” he said. “It is time to get more things done for our families. That starts with the type of investments that we need in our system of public education. It begins with the educator raises that are absolutely critical for moving our state forward. The second piece is universal Pre-K. It’s time to make sure that no Kentucky child starts kindergarten behind.”

Beshear said he will continue working to attract new jobs and new industries.

“We’re going to keep building our workforce, helping more people to get in these great jobs.”

He vowed to rebuild the communities that have been hit by historic flooding or tornadoes.

“We’re going to keep that promise, while I’m governor, to repair every home and every life of every single individual who was impacted.”

Beshear said this generation has a chance to change everything.

“To leave a legacy of giving more opportunities for every generation that comes after us. We are seeing an economy transform at a rate I’ve never seen, and an opportunity to do better for every Kentuckian who comes after us. I think that’s the gift every parent wants to leave to their kids, that everyone in government should want to leave to this commonwealth.”

He noted there were several economic development projects that are close to being announced.

“Maybe even in the next six months. Maybe not as big as the Ford announcement, but close to it. I’ve been pursuing these, even while running for reelection, and I am going to continue to do that.”

The Ford announcement he referenced involves the electric vehicle battery plants now under construction in Hardin County.

Beshear also took time to praise the work being done by his running mate, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“We do joint meetings on virtually everything we do. We are partners, so if you ask me what her role is: everything.”