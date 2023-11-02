Covington resident Missy Spears named executive director of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Queer Kentucky

Queer Kentucky has named Covington resident Missy Spears as the nonprofit’s next executive director.

Spears has worked as the organization’s director of operations since late August and began her tenure as executive director on Nov. 1.

“Queer Kentucky is one of the most, if not the most, impactful LGBTQ+ organization in Kentucky,” Spears said. “I am so excited to be stepping into the role of Executive Director right as we are expanding our programming further into rural Kentucky, as well as into my home of Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area. Our focus on Queer health, particularly Queer physical and mental health, cultural health, and civic health, is coming at a crucial time for an at-risk population that has been under attack for quite some time.”

Queer Kentucky founder and Louisville resident Spencer Jenkins announced in late 2022 that 2023 would be his last year running the organization. He will began his new position as editor-in-chief starting on November 1.

“I started this organization in 2018 as a simple hobby blog that brought me a lot of joy during a confusing time in my life,” Jenkins said. “I never sought out to become a leader in the LGBTQ+ community and I also never thought my little queer blog would develop into a sustainable nonprofit recognized across the globe.”

Since its founding, Queer Kentucky has become a staple in Queer media and in Queer inclusion education, receiving international attention for its programming and editorial coverage.

Queer Kentucky’s mission is centered around using storytelling as a catalyst for improved visibility, education, and action surrounding Queer culture and Queer health. From a popular print magazine, to vital suicide prevention programming, Queer Kentucky has become a trusted source for authentic Queer stories and resources.

Spears will lead the organization’s expansion as it focuses more programming in Northern Kentucky, as well as intentional growth into the rural areas of Kentucky which face unique experiences and barriers for the LGBTQ+ population.

By naming Jenkins editor-in-chief, Queer Kentucky will reinforce the quality and growth of their print magazine as well as their website content.

For more information, to volunteer or submit a pitch for publication to Queer Kentucky visit www.queerkentucky.com.

Queer Kentucky