TMU announces School of Education’s VILLA initiative to address region’s workforce needs

Thomas More University School of Education announced its innovative Education VILLA, an effort that will roll out over the next several years to assure high-quality teachers that answers the region’s workforce needs.

The new model, Education VILLA, stands for: Visualizing educators of excellence through Innovative methods promoting Leadership and Learning in an Atmosphere of growth, critical thinking, and research.

The name draws on Thomas More University’s history as a teaching college, founded to train Catholic school teachers as Villa Madonna College in 1921.

In March, University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., alluded to an innovative education model to answer the region’s workforce needs. This announcement puts that model in place.

“The vibrancy of our communities in Northern Kentucky and throughout the Commonwealth require stronger schools and the most important investment that we can make is to ensure that every child has access to high-quality instruction and excellent teachers who care deeply about their education,” Chillo said.

The School of Education’s transformational new initiatives are set to roll out in phases over the next several years.

“Thomas More University graduates the best teachers in Northern Kentucky and these updates will provide our aspiring educators with even more opportunities to engage their learning with the highest quality materials and technology. These experiences will provide a platform for faculty and students to be more innovative and creative in our preparation to meet the challenges of the education landscape today,” says Christy Petroze, Ed.D., School of Education chair.

The first phase of the Education VILLA is complete, as classrooms were equipped with state-of-the-art technology and upgraded furniture made possible through the generosity of an alumnus donor.

Phase two is currently in progress and includes the launch of a first-of-its-kind Dyslexia Institute which was announced in August.

Phase two will also see the introduction of a new Honors Cohort model for University students with an expected application opening date of January 2024.

The final element of phase two is a suite of professional development offerings for current professionals in the education space.

A STEM Institute that features a partnership with the Thomas More University Biology Field Station is phase three and is expected to launch in 2026.

Phase four includes several advanced graduate degrees that are currently in development with projected launch dates ranging from 2025 to 2027.

In the final phase of the Education VILLA, the University looks to create substantial scholarship opportunities for upperclassmen.

Further details about each phase are to come.

