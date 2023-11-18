meetNKY, Visit Cincy, Purple People Bridge to reveal new state line mural Tuesday, sharing connections

On November 21, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., meetNKY, Visit Cincy, The Purple People Bridge and artist, Matt Grote will reveal a new mural, “Where We Connect,” on the state line the Purple People Bridge during a special celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.



The presentation will take place atop the mural, located near the state line.

Located on the Purple People Bridge — a place where North meets South and where Kentucky and Ohio connect – meetNKY, Visit Cincy, The Purple People Bridge worked with local artist Matt Grote on a way to share unique regional elements that connect both sides of the river.

The new mural portrays the unique American destination that blends the German heritage and urban vibrancy of Cincinnati with the southern charm and cool quirkiness of Northern Kentucky.



The mural is an ode to the region, one of brilliant contrasts and collaborations, where residents all agree on the Reds, Bengals and FC Cincinnati, but agree to disagree on their favorite college teams.

This is a place where residents love their beer and bourbon, as well as Cincinnati-style chili.

This mural reinforces that when our cultures on both sides of the river collide, it will create a wildly different, yet easily accessible experience for everyone.

Visitors are encouraged to see the new mural for themselves and snap a picture at this state line and tag #VisitCincy and #PurplePeopleBridge.