NKY’s Wil Schroder named to Attorney General-elect Coleman’s senior exec staff; transition team meets

Staff report

Kentucky Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman has named NKY’s Wil Schroder, former Kentucky State senator, to his senior executive team as Senior Counsel. Schroder served as his Transition Team co-chair with Rob Duncan, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky who will also join Coleman’s executive team as Deputy Attorney General.

Coleman hosted the first meeting of his Transition Team Tuesday at the State Capitol in Frankfort. He then convened a meeting of leading law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, non-profit leaders and public servants. The Team members come from across Kentucky – the River Counties to the Mountains – and from the most rural communities to the largest urban centers.



Coleman asked the Team to review every aspect of the Attorney General’s office and find the best way to build on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s many achievements.

“Today, I’m proud to introduce the men and women of my Transition Team. They represent the very best of our Commonwealth’s law enforcement, prosecutors, attorneys, non-profit leaders and public servants. I’m grateful to each of them for volunteering their time and considerable talents,” said Attorney General-Elect Coleman.

“This Team comes from across Kentucky, bringing a broad range of experiences and areas of expertise. We purposefully assembled this team because of its diverse backgrounds. But we are all united in a drive to protect Kentucky families, uphold rights and support the men and women of law enforcement.”

He noted there are a lot of work horses on his transition team.

“Sen. Mitch McConnell often says, ‘There are two types of folks in public service: work horses and show horses.’ The men and women on my left and right have demonstrated throughout their careers that they are work horses,” Coleman said. “They have all committed to me using all of their experience, their time and their resources, to lean in and be a work horse during this transition process to serve this Commonwealth.”

Coleman said his criminal division will have four priorities: public corruption, supporting local prosecutors such as Commonwealth’s Attorneys, combating violence in Louisville, and tackling child exploitation and sex abuse.

Coleman will be sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2024.



Transition Team Members

• Courtney Baxter, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henry, Oldham and Trimble Counties and Member of the Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC)

• Denise Bentley, former Louisville Metro Councilwoman

• Chris Bowlin, Columbia Gas of Kentucky

• Chris Evans, former Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

• Justin Gilfert, Verisys Corporation

• Jessie Halladay, Crime and Justice Institute

• Jennifer Hancock, Volunteers of America Mid-States

• Cory Hicks, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership

• Scott Jennings, RunSwitch PR

• Matt Keller, Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant and River City FOP Lodge 614 Financial Secretary

• Athie Livas, Cooper & Kirk

• Jeremy Logsdon, Grayson County Attorney

• Alan Love, Retired federal and local law enforcement professional

• Art Maglinger, Daviess County Jailer

• Kim McCann, VanAntwerp Attorneys

• Andrew McNeill, former Kentucky Deputy Budget and Policy Director and Transition Team Senior Advisor

• Brian Mefford, VETRO FiberMap

• OJ Oleka, Conduent

• Lou Anna Redcorn, former Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

• Bobby Rives, Dinsmore & Shohl

• Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown Police Chief

• Stacy Tapke, Kenton County Attorney and Member of the Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC)

• Christy Van Tatenhove, Legal Counsel to the Kentucky Speaker of the House

• Jeremy Thompson, Elizabethtown Police Chief

• Tim Wakefield, Oldham County Sheriff

• Joe White, Clay County Attorney



