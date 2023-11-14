Sydney Moss, Boone Co. grad and Thomas More standout, now loving coaching at Wilmington College

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

First. No one knows about them better than Sydney Moss.

During the 2014-15 national championship basketball season for then Thomas More College – now Thomas More University – the Boone County High School graduate was first in the nation with a 27.8 points-per-game scoring average. One year later she averaged 24.2 points-per-game and set another first – and NCAA Tournament record by scoring 197 points in her team’s six playoff wins.

As an assistant coach for the Saints – and recruiting coordinator – she played an integral role in recruiting the core of the team that claimed another first – the 2022 NAIA Division II national championship by defeating Dort University, 77-65.

Oh, there’s more firsts on that Moss resume.

In three years as a Saint, she lost but one game en-route to another first – make those firsts – consecutive NCAA Division III national championships (2015 was later vacated).

Another first – she was named National Player of the Year three consecutive seasons by three organizations (WBCA, D3hoops.com, DIII News) and averaged over 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per-game in each of her three seasons.

She already owns a spot in the Thomas More University Hall of Fame.

And she earned her first win as a head basketball coach when her Wilmington College Quakers topped Kenyon, 73-55 in the Lauren Hill Tip-Off Classic at The College of Mt. St. Joseph, last Friday.

“I was nervous, but in a good way,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “But it sure felt good to get that first win. The girls responded well after an opening night loss to host Mt. St. Joe a night earlier.”

Moss said she always wanted to coach, but wasn’t sure when the time would be right.

“I was invited to several pre-season pro basketball camps, but I struggled getting to either Los Angeles or New York in a 24-hour notice,” she said. “There was a combine to play overseas,” she said, “But there was a conflict with our National Championship game when I was at Thomas More. I didn’t want to miss that.”

The wait was good – especially for Wilmington College.

“I was a Thomas More assistant for two seasons,” Moss said. “With Thomas More now participating in the NCAA Division II level; well, Division II level coaches are not permitted to coach AAU basketball.”

The Quakers of Wilmington College participate in NCAA Division III competition.

And, as for Moss coaching AAU basketball, well – she’s formed Multi League Youth Basketball.

“It’s a non-profit, all for kids,” she said. “Both boys ands girls. We have six teams at the local; level, and a team in West Virginia.”

Moss said she had the vision for Multi League Youth Basketball about three years ago. “I’ve always wanted to teach kids life lessons, and possibly help them with a potential college scholarship in basketball,” she said.

While she’s not actually coaching; she does behind-the-scenes work to keep Multi League Youth Basketball alive and well. “I’ll do social media posts, registrations, look for donors and donations, and do some fund raising,” she said. “These are things I can’t do on the D2 level; and I didn’t want to give up both.”

So, Moss left her spot on the Thomas More bench as an assistant coach to serve in the same capacity at Wilmington College last season.

“When the head coaching position opened in May,” she said, “I applied for it, and got it.”

She says he’s a players’ coach. “I’ve learned from a variety of coaches I’ve played for,” she said.

One of them is a Wilmington College grad – the Thomas More women’s basketball coach – Jeff Hans.

So, Sydney, would you ever schedule Thomas More for a game?

“If Jeff wants to, we will,” she said.

And if you’re wondering, life isn’t all firsts for Sydney Moss.

She still holds the Division III record for most points scored in a game (63) and the team record for most points in a season (891). But she ranks — gulp — second in the team record books for most three-point goals (92) and most rebounds in a season (270).