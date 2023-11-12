The River: Great news for history buffs and river rats — Capt. Sanders’ river columns now a hardback book

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

A fascinating journey that started for Captain Don Sanders and The Northern Kentucky Tribune began on a fateful day in 2017 when he wrote his first “The River” column that has appeared here almost every Sunday since.

I had become acquainted with his engaging storytelling through his Facebook posts about his vast river experiences and have become more fascinated after each and every one. Wow, what a storyteller. And even better, what amazing history has unfolded as he has chronicled an incredible 65-year career on the river, starting as a deckhand willing to do any job and rising to Captain of several major steamboats.

The young boy who — with his two brothers — would steal away to play in the Licking River waters (against their parents wishes) caught the river bug early. It was fed by his mothers’ own love of the river which lead to the family’s houseboat, the Marjess, was solidified by his early jobs on the Covington riverfront, and — one thing leading to another — the call of the river was not to be denied.

Lucky for all of us, the Captain has a way with a story, a deep commitment to facts and detail, and a penchant for his journal (even today). He is a river historian, and his stories make a rich history of the river that cried out for a book that would preserve that history for generations to come. Once that seed was planted, it took root and we were on our way.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the book’s sponsors who shared our enthusiasm: Thomas More University Biology Field Station, Republic Bank & Trust, Shirley and Bob Sanders, the Carol Ann and Ralph Haile Jr. Foundation, Corporex Companies, and the Clabes family in honor of the late Gene Clabes.

The underwriting allowed a first class 264-page publication, hardbound, full color, library-quality — and also allowed us the luxury of keeping the price under $30 so that it is in reach for every reader. In addition — and this is a very big addition — we are able to provide the book free to the public libraries in the three counties and to the Hamilton County public libraries, and also to every public and private school in the three counties. Delivery of those books is now in progress. This important history is preserved for future generations.

The book has been delivered into Capt. Don’s loving hands. Through the years, we have become good friends and now firmly bonded through the sweat and tears of book publishing. Don joins me in immeasurable gratitude to Jacob Clabes, the NKyTribune’s vice president, for his dedication to the design and meticulous pre-press work without which there would be no book.

We also thank muralist Robert Dafford for his permission to use a photo of one of his Covington riverfront murals — on Tall Stacks — for a beautiful cover of the book, just as Jacob imagined it. And for the testimonials on the cover, we thank Michael Gore and Everett Damron (two other river rats) and Paul Tenkotte, NKY’s preeminent historian.

Our cups runneth over in gratitude to all — and Don is generous in expressing his thanks in the book.

Of course, a big shout-out to Cincinnati Book Publishing — www.cincybooks.com — and Tony Brunsman and Sue Ann Painter for their patience and hand-holding along the way.

Given a few days and you’ll be able to order the book online at that website. You can also soon find it at all Roebling Books locations — and will be able to order it online there as well. Other outlets so far: Behringer-Crawford Museum gift shop and the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Gift shops. We are reaching out to other outlets and will be sharing that information when it’s firmed up.

Any qualified nonprofit or commercial entity that wants to sell the book in their outlets should contact me at judy@nkytrib.com to make arrangements.

The Tribune will also — once details are worked out — have an online site for ordering the books. Stay tuned for details.

In the meantime, for those who want to support the Tribune’s public service journalism we are offering a special deal, just for the next week, as part of our NewsMatch annual campaign. Anyone who donates a minimum of $100 to the campaign will receive The River: River rat to steamboatman, riding ‘magic river spell’ to 65-Year adventure.

You can do that by donating through the online system below — or by sending a check for $100 (or more) to The Northern Kentucky Tribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, KY. 41017. Your book will be mailed via USPS within a few days.