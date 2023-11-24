‘Tis season for giving; make donation for Emergency Shelter of NKY at BCM during Holly Jolly Days

‘Tis the season for giving. Behringer-Crawford Museum is partnering with the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) with a donation collection of much needed items for those experiencing homelessness.

From now through Jan. 7, museum guests are encouraged to donate scarves, toilet paper, paper towels, boxes of cereal and disposable silverware in a collection bin located in the front lobby.

For fifteen years, ESNKY has been a beacon light for those in need as the only low-barrier, immediate-entry, night-by-night cold shelter in our community. ESNKY provides services year round, but their work is crucial during the cold winter months as the temperatures begin to drop to life-threatening temperatures.

“Every day I drive through Covington and see people standing on the street corners asking for help,” says BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch. “This is a way that we as a community can assist ESNKY to help people get back on their feet.”

Donations can be dropped off now through Jan. 7 during Holly Jolly Days featuring the 32nd year of the Holiday Toy Trains, A Window Through Time exhibit of joyful family traditions and Winter Wonderland, an outdoor holiday light show that winds through the NaturePlay@BCM playscape.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and day and New Year’s Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 11 and December 18.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Plan your visit today, by visiting https://www.bcmuseum.org/activities/holidays.

