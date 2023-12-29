To celebrate the holiday season of family, friends, good food and very good Bourbon, meetNKY and The B-Line® are sponsoring a Toast to 2024 Sweepstakes.

Valued at $1,650, this once-in-a-lifetime package offers you the chance to stay and play in Northern Kentucky and grab a smorgasbord of great bourbons from B-Line distilleries.

The deadline to enter to win is December 31, with a winner selected on January 10, 2024. To enter, guests can simply visit The B-Line’s website and submit their entry.

The full sweepstakes package includes:

• 2-night stay in North by Hotel Covington (blackout dates apply)

• $50 gift card to dine/drink in Coppin’s Restaurant in Hotel Covington

• Gift basket that includes a bottle of bourbon from every B-Line distillery (7 bottles)

• $200 gift card to experience the tasting menu at Bouquet Restaurant

• A luxury faux fur throw from Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs.

Rules & Regulations:

• Entries accepted until11:59 PM Central Time on December 31, 2023

• Must be 21 years old or older to participate

• Winner will be notified by email by January 10, 2024

• Full Sweepstakes Rules & Terms

Launched in 2018, The B-Line® is Northern Kentucky’s official collection of bourbon bars, restaurants and distilleries aimed at introducing millions of bourbon-curious visitors to the famed Bourbon Trail®, which topped 2 million visitors in 2022. The new additions to The B-Line® bring the number of establishments throughout Covington, Newport, Independence, Sparta, Augusta and Maysville, Ky., to 25. A complete list of participating establishments can be found on The B-Line’s website.

