American Airlines launches new nonstop flight between CVG and Cancun International Airport

Beginning today, American Airlines is launching its new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Cancun International Airport (CUN).

The new flight to Cancun is the first international destination served by American from CVG and is operating weekly through March 30, 2024. Tickets are available at aa.com.

Direct service to Cancun will be American’s 13th destination served from CVG. It complements the airline’s existing nonstop service to Austin, TX (AUS); Boston, MA (BOS); Charlotte, NC (CLT); Chicago, IL (ORD); Dallas, TX (DFW); Miami, FL (MIA); New York, NY (JFK and LGA); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Phoenix, AZ (PHX); Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU); and Washington, DC (DCA). Additionally, American offers hundreds of one-stop routes from Cincinnati year-round.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are excited for this additional option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

The planned schedule is:

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport