Boone County’s Mike Ford named to staff of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators

Mike Ford, Boone County Schools administrator, has been named Director of Affiliates and Member Support Services the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Ford will serve as the liaison to KASA’s education partner associations, including school counselors, directors of pupil personnel, food service directors, principals, superintendents, special education directors, finance officers, human resource directors, and others.

His primary objective is to enhance and fortify collaborative efforts among these various groups while simultaneously providing numerous support services to school leaders statewide.

“Mr. Ford is a strategic addition to the team,” said Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director. Mike has been an “all in” member of KASA since 2008 serving three terms on the Board of Directors. His leadership will play a vital role in strengthening our statewide network and advocating for the needs of Kentucky’s public schools.”

Ford brings a distinguished 40-year career in public education and a wealth of experience to his new role. His commitment to KASA is evident through serving multiple terms on the Board of Directors and active participation on standing committees such as the Government Affairs and the Education Law & Finance Institute planning teams.

In addition, Ford led the Recruitment Funding Task Force of KASA’s Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession. His substantial contributions extend to the Kentucky Directors of Pupil Personnel Board of Directors, where he served two terms as president and was named the 2017 Kentucky DPP of the Year. He wrapped up his career in June while receiving KASA’s Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding career and service to KASA and public education.

“I am honored to join KASA in this capacity,” said Mike. “My commitment to education has been a driving force throughout my career, and I look forward to working alongside educators across the commonwealth to foster collaboration and advocate for the needs of our public schools.”

KASA is the largest school administrator group in Kentucky representing more than 3,300 education leaders from across the Commonwealth. Formed in 1969, KASA connects education leaders to policymakers, legislators, and other interest groups, and provides numerous benefits to Kentucky’s school administrators.