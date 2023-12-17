Governor Beshear expresses appreciation for service of lawmakers leaving office at end of 2024

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Several state lawmakers have announced they are not seeking reelection in 2024, some of whom are committee chairs or hold other leadership positions in their respective chambers.

The most prominent name of all who are stepping aside is Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, who was first elected in 2002 and has served as the Senate Majority Floor Leader for more than a decade.

Despite being a Democrat, Gov. Andy Beshear saluted Thayer for his service in the Senate.

“Whether or not we agree or don’t, that’s a lot of time away from your family, that’s a lot of energy and effort that takes away from a private job. Last session, we got some really important things through that are having such a huge benefit. I hope that we can have what I guess would be a final session with him as floor leader, and get some real things accomplished.”

Beshear also expressed his appreciation for the other senators and representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, who will step down at the end of next year.

“These are hard jobs, and so many of these lawmakers have put in decades of service. Whether or not I agree or disagree with each bill they may have pushed or passed, You give up a lot to do these jobs. There’s added stress for these lawmakers. There’s time away from their families and it can be a real challenge. So all I would say to each of them is, ‘Thank you for your service. I wish you the best in whatever endeavor that you’re going to now. I hope each and every one of those lawmakers is proud of the work they have done and are looking forward to staying involved in some form or fashion.”

Other prominent lawmakers leaving office include: Sen. John, Schickel, R-Union, who chairs the Licensing and Occupations Committee; Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, the Judiciary Committee Chair; Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, House Democratic Floor Leader; and Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, chair of the Economic Development and Workforce Committee.