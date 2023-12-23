Legislature’s task force on state’s Health and Human Service Delivery Systems has completed its work

Co-chairs Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, Rep. David Mead, R-Stanford, and members of the Kentucky Health and Human Service Delivery System Task Force have concluded their 2023 interim efforts. The comprehensive findings and recommendations of the task force have been formally submitted to the Legislative Research Commission for consideration.

The task force dedicated its efforts to a comprehensive examination of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) including reviewing the structure, operations, programs, policies, and procedures. The primary objective was to identify opportunities for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery. Additionally, the task force addressed Kentucky’s benefits cliff, building upon the groundwork laid by the preceding Benefits Cliff Task Force.





The 10-member task force began meeting in June and convened six times during the 2023 interim period. The task force garnered valuable insights after engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders across Kentucky including the CHFS secretary, commissioner, and deputy commissioners, as well as directors of state agencies, leaders of Kentucky nonprofits, and advocacy groups.



CLICK HERE to find the complete task force report and view stakeholders participating in the discussion. Past task force meeting footage may be viewed on the LRC YouTube Channel. Task force materials, including written public comments submitted at the request of the task force co-chairs, are available on the LRC website.



“As co-chair of the task force, I am honored to have collaborated with a diverse range of stakeholders, including CHFS leadership, state officials, and representatives from nonprofits and advocacy groups,” said Meredith. “While the task force has completed its interim efforts, our commitment to driving positive change for health and family services in Kentucky remains steadfast. We are eager to continue discussions on these issues during the upcoming 2024 Regular Session.”



In a memorandum approved by the task force at its final meeting on December 11, Meredith and fellow task force members discussed the results of their efforts.

• Senate Bill 48 from the 2023 Legislative Session, which Meredith sponsored, reorganized agencies to provide more efficiency and streamline services to better meet Kentuckians’ needs.

• As a result of the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, the Department for Community Based Services anticipates a decrease in federal funding to child care programs.

• Some children in state custody are staying in Department for Community Based Services’ offices due to shortages of foster care placements.

• Nursing home annual survey inspections are delayed across Kentucky due to staff turnover.



Notable Recommendations from the task force include:

• The General Assembly may wish to consider increasing rates for psychiatric residential treatment facilities (PRTF) and support the establishment of high acuity care centers for children placed in state custody.

• The General Assembly may wish to reinstate the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee.

• The General Assembly may continue to monitor the implementation of SB 48 from the 2023 Regular Session to ensure all programmatic staff, personnel, records, files, equipment, resources, funding, and administration functions of offices and programs are efficiently transferred.



The Kentucky General Assembly’s 2024 Legislative Session is set to begin on Tuesday, January 2.

Legislative Research Commission