Final teams announced for X-Squared high school pitch competition plus — includes four NKY high schools

Square1 and St. Xavier High School have selected the teams for their X-Squared High School Pitch Competition Plus on January 27, 2024. Selected from over sixty applicants from nearly two dozen schools, the final thirty-five teams will meet with Square1 to develop their final pitches prior to the competition.

These teams consist of 76 students from nine high schools around the Greater Cincinnati area: Covington Catholic High School (one team), DePaul Cristo Rey High School (one team), Ignite Institute (one team), Notre Dame Academy (four teams), Ursuline Academy (four teams), Beechwood (two teams), Harrison High School (nine teams), Saint Xavier (twelve teams), and Ross High School (one team).

The final event will consist of two rounds of competition, followed by a keynote speaker, Jeff Berding Co-CEO FC Cincinnati.

The thirty-five selected teams will present an eight-minute pitch for their business idea to a panel of judges. Student teams will be divided into two divisions: those whose schools offer entrepreneurship classes (ENTPs) and those whose schools do not (non-ENTPs). The three best ENTP teams and the two best non-ENTP teams will be selected to pitch their ideas again in front of all teams and judges to compete for first and second place prizes. Between rounds, students will attend a professional development workshop hosted by St Xavier centered on the value of a stand-out resume and being well prepared for a college and job interview.

The first place team will receive $1500 cash team prize and the second place team will receive $500.

Both teams will also receive a matching team college scholarship should each member choose to attend one of the participating colleges: Miami University, University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Mount St. Joseph University, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, and Xavier University.

Interested in supporting X-Squared? Square1 is still looking for community leaders, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and university representatives to judge the preliminary round of X-Squared. Please reach out to Square1 CEO Keith Schneider at keith@ideastartgrow.com with questions or interest in judging X-Squared and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs.