Mayor Daniel Bell makes year-end report on City of Taylor Mill’s progress — and looks forward to 2024

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Taylor Mill Mayor Daniel Bell reported on what has happened in the city in the past year and what to look for in the future.

“The city continues to progress toward building an amphitheater in the park,” said Bell. “Plans are proceeding to construct the stage and bandshell by 2024.”

The stage and bandshell were scheduled to be built in the natural valley beyond the playground which the public works department built up to be a concert stage center with gently sloping hillsides that people could sit on to enjoy shows.

Commissioners did not all agree that the natural bowl shape was the perfect place for the stage, and after a vote, the majority of the commissioners decided to build it on a flatter surface at the end of the park road, where they have held other festivals, because it was more accessible and a more stable place for people to set up chairs. The city has already funded repairs and have paved the main entrance to Pride Park, which leads back to where the new venue will be located.

The city has been making strides in combatting vandalism in Pride Park and Mayor Bell announced that the camera installations are complete, and anyone who tries to destroy or deface property in the park will be caught and charged.

“The city will place two streetlights along Pride Parkway to increase safety,” said Bell. “The Robertson Road and Pride Parkway intersection will receive a solar LED streetlight, and the Lakewood Drive and Pride Parkway intersection will have a street LED placed on the nearby pole at the corner.”

As far as sidewalks go, it is still slow going, but the federal environmental requirements have been finalized, and the approval to go ahead with the property acquisitions is being scrutinized. Commissioners would like to begin construction on the sidewalks once the right of way has been locked down. Mayor Bell said he hopes the construction will begin in 2024.

Bell reported that KYTC has completed the Wayman Branch and the Taylor Mill Road/Ky 3716 paving work. The work included upgrading Wayman Branch Road with better drainage and new guard rails due to safety concerns.

“I want to say a special thanks to Senator Chris McDaniel, Representative Kim Moser and KYTC District 6 for allocating state funds for the safety upgrades for these connector roads,” Bell commented.

He added that Senator McDaniel also helped to secure funds for the repair and safety upgrades for Wolf Road, and that construction should start sometime in 2024.

The projected new firehouse has been an adventure criticized by some and praised by others. It is still in the planning stage, but it is progressing and Mayor Bell expects final plans to be in front of the commissioners in January.

The Fire Department applied for a state grant to buy a new extractor washing machine, valued at $15,000, and won the grant. The new appliance will be installed in the new firehouse.

“We will post the information on the city website and on Facebook when the details are finalized,” said Bell.

He also praised the installation and dedication of the new fire monument in Pride Park, saying that “the memorial is a tribute to the men and women who devoted their time and money in the early days of community fire service to ensure the safety of our city.”

Bell touted the other grants received by the city; one from the Kentucky League of Cities for $2750 to repair and replace playground equipment and another from Duke Energy for $3,000 to plant trees in Pride Park.

“As we near the end of the year, it is always good to reflect on the positive things that have happened in Taylor Mill in 2023,” Mayor Bell said. “As we approach the new year, 2024, I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year.”