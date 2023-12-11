NKY Education Council announces nominations open for ’24 Excellence in Education Celebration Awards

It’s time to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, staff, postsecondary leaders, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders.
Nominations are now open for the 2024 Excellence in Education Celebration Awards, annual awards recognizing excellence in education in Northern Kentucky.
Winners will be announced in March and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 23, 2024.
To nominate an outstanding individual, business or organization for one of the following awards, please visit www.nkyec.org. All nominations/applications are due by 5 p.m., January 26, 2024.
Golden Apple
A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year
Extraordinary Service
Robert J. Storer Education Champion
Community Partner of the Year
Business Engagement of the Year
Career & Technical All-Star
Student Leadership
Against All Odds
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship Program
For more information, please contact the Northern Kentucky Education Council at nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com or visit www.nkyec.org.