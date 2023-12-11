NKY Education Council announces nominations open for ’24 Excellence in Education Celebration Awards

It’s time to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, staff, postsecondary leaders, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Excellence in Education Celebration Awards, annual awards recognizing excellence in education in Northern Kentucky.

Winners will be announced in March and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 23, 2024.

To nominate an outstanding individual, business or organization for one of the following awards, please visit www.nkyec.org. All nominations/applications are due by 5 p.m., January 26, 2024.

Golden Apple

A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year

Extraordinary Service

Robert J. Storer Education Champion

Community Partner of the Year

Business Engagement of the Year

Career & Technical All-Star

Student Leadership

Against All Odds

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship Program

For more information, please contact the Northern Kentucky Education Council at nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com or visit www.nkyec.org.