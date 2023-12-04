Notre Dame’s Emmalyn Martin, Young Marines Sargeant, awarded national scholarship from AVC

Young Marines Sergeant Emmalyn Martin, 17, of Cold Spring,has earned the national Jimmy Trimble Scholarship from the American Veterans Center. She received the honor during the 26th Annual Conference of the American Veterans Center recently at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Young Marines is a national youth organization for boys and girls from age eight through high school graduation. Martin joined the Northern Kentucky Young Marines in 2019 when she was 12 years old, and she is now a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills.

This award is presented annually to a Young Marine who exemplifies the fine qualities of James “Jimmy” Trimble III, a star athlete who passed up the opportunity to play professional baseball to serve his country in the Marines. Focused and dedicated to serving his country, he remained in combat. He died at age 19 on March 1, 1945, on Iwo Jima.

“We are proud of Sergeant Martin and her many academic and Young Marine accomplishments. She is a natural leader, and she has served her unit with distinction. She maintains clear goals and she has a definite vision for her future,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “We are grateful to the American Veterans Center for keeping Jimmy Trimble’s spirit alive with this scholarship and for allowing the Young Marines to play a key role in that effort.”

Martin is a varsity softball player, servant leadership of multiple student organizations, and she maintains part time employment. Upon graduation, she intends to pursue both an associate degree in business at Gateway Community College and Technical Center, as well as licensure in cosmetology from the Paul Mitchell School. She plans to own and manage her own salon.

Serving her Northern Kentucky unit in a variety of leadership positions since 2019, Martin’s performance has earned her the distinctions of Junior Leadership School Honor Graduate and Junior Regimental Young Marine of the Year. She has demonstrated engagement in broader Young Marine activities such as regimental encampments and Summer Programs of Adventures, Challenges, Encampments, and Schools (SPACES), including a SPACES European Trek in Spain.

Emmalyn credits her success and growth in her life to the Young Marines program.

“The Young Marines program is nothing short of life changing. Throughout my five years in the program, I have not only grown physically, but also mentally, “said Martin. “This program has benefited my life in all aspects possible; I will be forever grateful for my unit. The Northern Kentucky unit is by far the best second family I could ever ask for. I owe my accomplishments and thanks to my Young Marines unit. The atmosphere and familial nature that the NKY unit has is by far one of its best traits. My Young Marines, as well as the amazing volunteer staff, pushes me every day to improve myself. I am eternally grateful for this program and the opportunities it has presented to me.”

