St. E.’s Gary Blank, ‘a venerable institution’ himself, is ending 41-years of service; he made a difference

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Gary Blank, St. Elizabeth Healthcare executive vice president and chief operating officer, is nearing the end of his 41-years of distinguished service there. He is “retiring” for a grand new adventure, focused on grandfathering and the pursuit of family and community interests on his own time.

If you were to make a TV show of Gary’s life, it would be called “Everyone Loves Gary,” because that reflects just what his colleagues at St. Elizabeth and at the plethora of community organizations he serves say about him.

“Gary is a venerable institution here,” said one St. Elizabeth colleague. “I have the most top-line respect for him. His life and service to St. Elizabeth has been equally felt by his colleagues as well as the community.”

Gary bristles (a strong word applied to him), however, at the notion that he will leave a void in leadership. In his characteristic humble and self-not-on-board even voice, he says, “With every position I’ve had, my goal has always been to work my way out of a job, to build a team, to find better ways to do things, to be part of the culture of the organization, and to build a strategy for the future.

“I aimed to leave the place better than I found it and truly believe St. Elizabeth has outstanding leadership and will continue to excel.”

Over his 41 years at St. Elizabeth, Gary has been: Assistant Nurse Manager, Nurse Manager, Director of Finance, Assistant Vice President (Finance/Revenue Cycle), Vice President (Professional Services), Senior Vice President (Professional Services), Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Patient Services Officer, and now Executive Vice President and COO.

But, he says in an earnest way that shows he means it, “I am no different from a housekeeper.

“Everyone at St. Elizabeth is contributing every day.”

Gary grew up in Florence in a family of seven children. The family moved when he was young boy to Ft. Mitchell where he went to Blessed Sacrament and Beechwood – and started to put down deep roots in Northern Kentucky.

Not really having a specific objective in mind, he worked and went to NKU taking general requirements after high school graduation, with a partial eye on law enforcement. He took an EMT class and volunteered to help start the life squad with the fire department in Fort Mitchell.

The EMT classes changed his life in more ways than one. He met a girl there who would become his wife and “soul mate.” Lisa was in nursing school. He decided on nursing as a career – and the rest, as they say, is history.

It became a career trajectory that led him to a nursing assistant position in Behavioral Health at the Old North unit at St. Elizabeth in 1981. Two years later he had graduated from nursing school, became an oncology nurse in 1983, and moved to the Emergency Department where he served – and hired most of the managers – for 18 years.

He and Lisa are, by the way, being honored as distinguished Northern Kentucky University alumni in 2024. Lisa recently retired from St. Elizabeth Healthcare after a stellar 35-year nursing career, serving as system director of organizational development and the office of workforce development. She spent 15 years in emergency services, critical care, cardiac surgery, and as nurse manager of the critical care units.

Gary moved up the ladder at St. Elizabeth and, like his comrade Garren Colvin who became St. Elizabeth’s CEO in 2015, was successful because of his professionalism and competence. Having deep roots in the community was a bonus that served them both well.

The modest Gary is by nature the consummate emergency room nurse – deeply caring, with an easy attentive manner, cool and competent under the worst kinds of pressures, nimble and adaptable as change and circumstances dictate, keen of mind and spirit, and totally committed to the “core beliefs” he believes distinguish St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

He was offered the opportunity to move on to the finance side in 2000 and became director of billing compliance and Asst. VP of Finance/Revenue. He helped with the terrific transition to a new payment system and with the merger with St. Luke, among others. He got his MBA in the process.

With all his experience in the system, he “got to see the organization from the backside out” and put that knowledge to best use.

“Our culture is truly a gem,” he said. “I understand the need for the balance that requires enough talent to lead and a good blend of internal/external experiences.”

Gary also understands that “attitude is a choice you make” – and he has his attitude just right.

“I have always wanted to help people and to make a difference,” he said, and he has passed that attitude on to the “next leaders” he has influenced.

“I still see the culture of compassion and empathy at St. Elizabeth. The humanity and spirit of our associates, their commitment to our commuity. . .(makes) St Elizabeth a special place full of special people who want to help,” he said in a story published on the St. Elizabeth website.

He told the NKyTribune that he decided the “time was right” for his departure and if you think he’s headed for a life of leisure, think a wife, three daughters and seven grandchildren, ages 7-13, and all the activities he doesn’t want to miss plus his long list of community involvements, a few “remodeling projects” at home – and perhaps a bit of consulting here and there.

Gary Blank’s purposeful life is not ending. It is just taking a new direction.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

IF YOU APPRECIATE stories like these, offered FREE to readers by the NKyTribune, there’s still time to support the nonprofit, public service news site by making a contribution — from $10 to $1000 — to be matched by the coalition of national funders who support local news for our local communities. Checks must be dated by December 31 and sent to NKyTribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, KY 41017 or contributions may be made here by clicking the box below. All are tax-deductible, as allowed by IRS. Help us keep providing quality local news and feature content to NKY readers.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •