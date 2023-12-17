Three NKY women named to The Kentucky Gazette’s Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government

Staff report

Three Northern Kentucky women has made the Kentucky Gazette‘s list of “Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government,” a special edition that celebrates women who work in public affairs to advance the Commonwealth.

The women were chosen from those nominated for the recognition recognizing “those who make a difference in Kentucky public affairs.

The Gazette notes that the most balanced of the three branches is the judicial branch where three of the seven Supreme Court justices are women and eight of 14 Kentucky Court of Appeals judges are women.

The Kentucky Gazette is a niche publication covering Kentucky government, politics, and public affairs for an ‘insider’ audience.

Making the list from Northern Kentucky are:

• Angie Cain is a field representative to Gov. Andy Beshear in the Department for Local Government. She and her husband, Charlie, live on a small farm in Walton and have five children.

She serves as a liaison for local elected officials and constituents in Northern Kentucky. Her responsibilities include staffing the governor and lieutenant governor at events, attending meetings with community leaders, talking the judge executives, mayor and constituents about concerns, helping to keep communication with state government open and accessible.

She has served on the KET Authority Board, as a Kentucky Ambassador to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and as a founding member of Legacy, a young professionals leadership program at the NKY Chamber of Commerce.

• Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of Life Learning Center in Covington. She lives in Covington with her husband, Ted, and they have one daughter.

She was a senior police advisor with the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement. She had a noteworthy career in public safety, having retired from the Kentucky State Police as chief information officer, and she served as executive director of the Office of Homeland Security under the Fletcher administration. She also served in the state House of Representatives for five years.

• Tami Wilson, vice president of public affairs at the NKY Chamber of Commerce, leads local, state, and federal advocacy efforts and strategies, assisting the Chamber’s 1,700-plus member companies in various issue areas. She lives in Florence with her husband, Marc; they have three adult daughters.

She served as the volunteer coordinator for the Life Learning Center and as district director for retired U.S. Rep. Goeff Davis where she led all constituent services in Kentucky’s 4th District.

She has an extensive history of volunteer services, including the Boone County Intellectual Disabilities Tax Advisory Board, the NKY Community Action Commission board, and as vice chair of the Boone County and 4th Congressional District Republican parties.

