2024 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees named, to be honored May 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative has announced the 2024 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees who will be recognized at the 40th annual event on May 23.

Sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement; outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.

“For an awards program dedicated to recognizing outstanding women in the community to be celebrating 40 years isn’t just unique – it’s historic,” said Wonda Winkler, President and CEO at Brighton Center, Inc. and Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “This year, we received nearly 50 nominations for a diverse group of exceptional women who are blazing trails, lifting others up, and making real change within the community.”

The 2024 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees are:

Outstanding Women of NKY Honorees:

• Angie M. Cain, Field Representative for the Governor at Commonwealth of Kentucky, Dept. of Local Government

• Catrena Bowman, Executive Director/Owner at NKY Community Action Commission/Inspired Fashion Boutique

• Shannon Starkey-Taylor, CEO at Learning Grove

• Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director at Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Helen Carroll Champion of Education

• Julia Pile, President at ParentCamp and Stinger Media

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

• Marsha Croxton, Retired, St. Elizabeth Board Member

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree:

• Michelle Snodgrass, Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney 17th Judicial Circuit at Commonwealth of Kentucky

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients:

• LeaAnn King, Northern Kentucky University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cellular, Molecular, and Genetic Biology

• Kelsey Browning, Gateway Community & Technical College, pursuing an Associate Degree in Business Administration and Management

• Jazmine Saunders, Thomas More University, pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Law

The awards will be presented at the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 23, at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

Tickets for the event are $70 for NKY Chambers, $90 for future members and the NKYP rate is $40. To purchase tickets, visit www.nkychamber.com/OWNK.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984, by the late Nancy Janes Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985 over 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state. The honorees are selected by a confidential diverse group of women leaders in the NKY community.

Sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Host Sponsor: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award Sponsor: altafiber

Event Sponsors: Corporex, Humana

Media Partner: NKY Tribune

Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community & Technical College, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University

NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative