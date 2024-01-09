Applications now being accepting for emergency Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Through March 31, Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis component on a first-come, first-serve basis, or until funds are depleted. This program assists households facing heating crises.

Eligibility is based on income, up to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Prior LIHEAP assistance does not affect eligibility. Crisis benefits will be directly paid to the fuel vendor and will cover the minimum required to alleviate the crisis, not exceeding the local cost for a deliverable supply of the household’s primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric.

Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency office or call 800-456-3452. Visit www.capky.org/network to find the nearest office.

Applicants must provide proof of income, residency, and current heating bill.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, visit www.capky.org/resources.

Kentucky Community Action Partners