Aviatra Accelerators offers new ‘From Daydream to Launch’ program for women entrepreneurs

Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women entrepreneurs through education, community, and resources, announces the introduction of their new digital program, “From Daydream to Launch.”

This six-week online cohort-based course will kick off in late January, with enrollment underway, and is specifically designed to guide women through a proven roadmap to explore their idea and officially start a business.

Jill Morenz, President, and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, highlighted the program’s significance, noting, “Aviatra’s ‘From Daydream to Launch’ program is perfect for women who feel unfulfilled in their current work situations, dream of charting their own destinies, or find themselves at a crossroads with existing businesses that lack excitement or financial fulfillment.”

Participants will receive access to six online modules plus a bonus module featuring stories and lessons from inspiring women entrepreneurs. Throughout the on-demand course, engaging weekly support videos provide guidance and encouragement. Each module includes reference materials to facilitate decision-making to set businesses up for success. Participants will also have access to weekly office hours with the Aviatra CEO via Facebook Live.

The digital program fee is inclusive of access to course materials for a full year for $175 per participant.

This course provides education, resources, and community for women entrepreneurs to start their businesses faster and with more confidence.

To learn more about Aviatra Accelerators Daydream to Launch or to register, click here .

To further support business owners, Aviatra offers the ‘Fuel Your Startup’ program, focusing on enhancing profitability and productivity for businesses in their infancy. Learn more here.