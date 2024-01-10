Barbara Moran Johnson to receive NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement award

Barbara Moran Johnson has been named the recipient of the 11th annual Spirit of Achievement Award. The award honors women involved in the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Women’s Initiative who have made a significant impact on the progress of the program, had career success and been active in the community.

Johnson will be presented with the award during the 2024 Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast Feb. 1. The event – now in its 15th year – is themed “Unbridled Strength: Women in Motion,” and is inspired by former professional Thoroughbred jockey and this year’s keynote speaker, Donna Brothers. Brothers will challenge attendees to channel their unharnessed energy and unleash their full potential. This meaningful presentation will propel attendees towards growth and self-discovery and inspire them to empower one another to overcome obstacles and achieve their aspirations both professionally and personally.

“Barbara has been a staple in the ongoing success of the Women’s Initiative since its inception,” said Megan Elfers, marketing and business development specialist at Elemeno Creative Services, and chair of this year’s Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast. “She continually lives out the Women’s Initiative mission and vision through volunteering, her solutions-oriented approach to challenges and her continued engagement and attendance at Women’s Initiative events. It’s a privilege to take this time and shine a spotlight on the impact Barbara has made on the Northern Kentucky community.”

Johnson has been an engaged and active member of the WI since its inception. She has been participating on the Annual Breakfast Committee for years, serving as chair from 2019-2021. In addition, she was an original member of the Engagement Committee, assisting with the recruitment and engagement of women interested in WI programming. In 2013, Johnson was also recognized as one of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Honorees. Described by her nominator as someone who is, “always welcoming, inclusive and someone with one of the best laughs,” Johnson is a current member of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors where she sits on the Executive Committee. She also participates on the NKY Chamber’s Board Engagement and Finance Committees. She is a senior vice president-investments at Wells Fargo Advisors.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to do this meaningful work for the promotion and benefit of professional women, and to do it alongside the visionary and dedicated ladies who have made the Women’s Initiative successful is a privilege and a pleasure,” said Johnson. “The relationships I have formed have been enriching both professionally and personally. This is time well spent and has paid immeasurable dividends in the deep friendships and lessons in leadership and collaboration. Many thanks for bestowing this honor on me.”

In addition to honoring Johnson, Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), a nonprofit legal service center dedicated to protecting the rights of children and youth, has been named the 2024 WI Annual Breakfast Nonprofit Recipient. Through direct legal assistance, policy reform, and community education, CLC advocates for youth in the child welfare, justice, and education systems. CLC provides legal services and advocacy for over 400 youth in Kentucky and Ohio each year. Additionally, CLC collaborates with regional and national organizations on a variety of youth-law topics.

Attendees are encouraged to support the nonprofit’s efforts with a donation or by donating items for CLC’s annual silent auction. Please contact Sydney Pepper at spepper@childrenslawky.org if you have questions about potential auction items.

The 2024 WI Annual Breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1 at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming in Florence. Registration is $80 for NKY Chamber members and $100 for future members. The young professional rate is $60; NKYP Event Pass holders are admitted for free. For more information on the event, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/WIBreakfast.

