Breeze Airways announces new nonstop routes from CVG to San Diego, Hartford this spring

Breeze Airways, the U.S.’ only NLCC, or ‘Nice Low Cost Carrier,’ announced that it would be adding new nonstop routes from Cincinnati this spring, to San Diego, CA, and Hartford, CT, both starting on May 2.

Fares on the new nonstops start as low as $59* one-way, if purchased by January 15, for travel by September 3. Further, Breeze is currently offering 35-percent off** all roundtrip base fares on travel from January 15 through May 22 if the promo code ‘GETFRESH is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com. The promotion is available through January 12 (11:59 p.m. ET) and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 46 cities in 26 states.

From Cincinnati, OH:

• Hartford, CT* (Summer seasonal service, Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $59* one way); and • San Diego, CA* (Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, starting May 2, Nice from $129* one way).

“We’re pleased that Breeze will provide nonstop service to San Diego and Hartford to complement its other service offerings,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We’re only a month away from Breeze’s one-year anniversary at CVG and their overall performance has been strong.”

“Breeze Airways continues to grow flight options that connect Ohio travelers to more destinations nationwide, which directly aligns with the goal of the JobsOhio Air Service Restoration Program,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Public and private partnerships are boosting air service instrumental to business and leisure travelers, including Breeze’s newest direct service additions from CVG to San Diego and Hartford.”

“San Diego, our newest addition to our route map, is one of the U.S.’s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions ,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “We’re thrilled to add affordable and comfortable nonstop service to both San Diego and Hartford with our trademark flexibility with no change or cancellation fees.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

*Conditions apply