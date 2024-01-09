CCPL Drop Your Drawers Campaign surpasses 2023 goal, collects more than 8,500 items for local schools

Campbell County Public Library’s (CCPL) annual Drop Your Drawers campaign surpassed its goal of raising 7,000 new socks and underwear for local public schools. All four branches combined collected 8,563 items.

Drop Your Drawers aims to help keep emergency supplies stocked at local public schools’ Family Resource Centers. Schools hand out dozens of socks and underwear every month to children, tweens and teens who need them due to accidents, illness, inability to wash clothes and other circumstances.

Donations help schools allocate funding to provide other valuable resources.

Donated items will be divided among public schools in Campbell County. Since launching in 2015, the campaign has even been modeled by other library systems across the country.

“As we head toward our tenth year of Drop Your Drawers, I couldn’t be prouder of this program that began thanks to the vision of our former director, JC Morgan,” said Library Director Chantelle Phillips. “CCPL is always looking for the best ways to support our county’s residents and what better way than to remove barriers in education for those who are the future of Campbell County.”

The library received donations from local groups and individuals alike.

Drop Your Drawers will return next November and December.

For more information, visit cc-pl.org/drop-your-drawers.

Campbell County Public Library