Foundation for Healthy Kentucky President and CEO Ben Chandler appointed to Council on Foundations

Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky president and CEO, has been appointed to the Council on Foundations’ 2024 Board of Directors.

The Council on Foundations is a nonprofit organization that supports over 850 member organizations in the United States and around the world to build trust in philanthropy, expand pathways to giving, engage broader perspectives, and co-create solutions that will lead to a better future for all. Member organizations include The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Ford Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and The Rockefeller Foundation.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be joining this group of distinguished philanthropists on the Board of Directors,” said Chandler. “Together, we will continue to innovate, grow, and further the mission of the Council on Foundations. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am excited about the work ahead.”

Before joining the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky in 2016, Chandler spent a decade in Congress as a House representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. He also served two terms as Attorney General of Kentucky and is currently a member of the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

Using his advocacy and public policy expertise, Chandler will work with the rest of the Board to guide the implementation of the Council’s strategic vision and partner with the chief executive to ensure that the Council’s work is values-driven and member-informed.

Chandler is an avid reader and baseball fan. He has traveled widely, having visited more than 65 countries and all seven continents. Chandler and his wife, Jennifer, live in Woodford County, Kentucky, where they raised their three children on the family farm.

