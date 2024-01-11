McDaniel’s effort to move major state elections to presidential years advances in Senate

Senator Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, presented a bill that proposing a constitutional amendment to move elections for state constitutional offers to even-numbered years, the same years as Presidential elections, citing cost savings and voter fatigue.

McDaniel has been consistently advocating for this change since he was first elected to the state Senate. He now serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue committee.

He introduced Senate Bill 10 during the 2024 Legislative Session’s first Senate State and Local Government Committee.

Senate Bill 10, if passed in the state Senate and state House of Representatives, would propose an amendment to the Constitution of Kentucky (Section 95) to move elections for state constitutional officers to even-numbered years. These include the governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.

To be adopted, the amendment would need to garner majority support among voters on the next general election ballot.

In presenting the bill, McDaniel reiterated the effort’s merits, including addressing voter fatigue, increasing voter participation, improving cost-efficiency for local governments, and strengthening the stability and continuity of local, state and federal governments.

Even though reforms from the Kentucky General Assembly have implemented reforms making it easier to vote, a previous release noted general election turnout for constitutional offices decreased by nearly 9 percent from 2019 to 2023.

“Talk to the average voter in Kentucky, who, mind you, is not a voter first, but instead are fathers and mothers. They have professions like manufacturing and teaching, and generally, those who quite frankly don’t love constantly hearing about politicians,” McDaniel said. “Ask them if they’d enjoy a year free from political ads interrupting the Kentucky basketball game, Monday night football, or whatever program they are trying to enjoy during their time off and, most importantly, during time with their families.”

McDaniel’s effort on this issue spans across multiple administrations within state constitutional offices.

Under McDaniel’s proposed amendment, if supported by a majority of Kentucky voters, elections for statewide offices would still occur every four years and begin after the November 2027 election. An additional year would be added to the term of the constitutional officer elected that year.The next election for constitutional officers will occur in 2032.

Beyond the measures’ appeal to those who enjoy a year free from campaign signage and political ads, the constitutional amendment will save taxpayer money, he said.

The Legislative Research Commission previously reported the cost savings to local governments would be approximately $13.5 million during the calendar year when a primary and general election would no longer occur.

The measure passed favorably in committee and heads now for a vote by the full Senate. Several committee members took a moment to explain their vote.

“People are becoming less and less interested in our statewide races, and there was more money spent on the campaign for governor than on any constitutional office races in Kentucky history,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said. “People are staying home and are uninterested. There’s no better way to get people engaged in state issues than putting these offices on the ballot in years when more voters are turning out to vote.”

Senator Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, echoed Thayer’s remarks.

“I believe the voters of Kentucky will see the efficacy of this amendment and will vote to support it,” he said.

The process of amending the state constitution is outlined in Section 256 of the Constitution of Kentucky.

Visit legislature.ky.gov for more information on McDaniel and other proposed legislation from the 2024 Legislative Session.