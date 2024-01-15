NKY Chamber’s annual ‘Day in Frankfort’ set for February 21; registration required

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Wednesday, February 21.

A daylong event, “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees convenient transportation to and from Frankfort, morning and afternoon sessions, and a lunch.

Attendees will hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s Legislative leadership and members of the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike.

Discussions will center around priorities for the 2024 legislative session, as well as policy priorities of the NKY Chamber tied to talent attraction and retention, critical infrastructure, health outcomes, tax policies, among others. The day will wrap up with a happy hour, hosted at OneNKY Frankfort (418 Capital Ave.) before the bus departs Frankfort back to the Northern Kentucky Chamber offices.

“Our annual Day in Frankfort provides our members with direct access to members of the legislative and executive branches. It’s an opportunity to not only hear directly from them, but to have discussions with them,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Public Affairs for the NKY Chamber.

“The goal for us is to give members a voice in, and understanding of, what this year’s legislative session will be focusing on, including priorities for the biennial budget.



Registration for “Day in Frankfort” is $60 for NKY Chamber members, $80 for future members, and the NKYP rate is $50.

Registration includes bus transportation to and from Frankfort, light breakfast, lunch, and happy hour.

Pre-registration is required, and bus seating is limited. For additional information and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com/frankfort.