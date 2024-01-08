Two local athletes will be cheering for Washington Huskies in college football championship game

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Julia Hunt is planning to have a watch party at her home in Taylor Mill for the nationally televised college football championship game between Washington and Michigan on Monday night.
The senior at Holy Cross High School will be attending Washington next year on a volleyball scholarship. She already has plenty of sports swag with the Huskies logo, including a license plate, blanket and front porch stand.
“I’m ready,” Hunt said. “My friends and I are going to watch the game at my house or my grandma’s house. I like watching (football). I didn’t necessarily have a favorite team, but now I do, obviously.”
Ryle High School graduate Lauren Schwartz is a senior forward on the Washington women’s basketball team. She plans to get together with her teammates on campus and watch the championship game that begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
“I am super excited for our football team,” Schwartz said. “They have showed incredible perseverance in every game and have taught our basketball team about trusting the process.”
Both teams have a 14-0 record and will be making their first appearance in the championship game since the NCAA adopted the current four-team playoff format in 2014. Michigan was No. 1 and Washington No. 2 in this year’s bracket.
One key question going into Monday’s title game is can Michigan’s solid defensive unit contain Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist who has passed for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns in 14 games?