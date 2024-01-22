UK extension service and Kentucky Maple Syrup Association offering 5th annual Kentucky Maple Days

By Jordan Strickler

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and Kentucky Maple Syrup Association will offer the fifth annual Kentucky Maple Days Feb. 3 and 17. Now two days, the event, part of the Kentucky Maple Syrup Project, invites the public to explore maple syrup production’s rising status across the state’s farms and sugarhouses.

Kentucky’s journey with maple syrup production traces back to the 1930s during the Great Depression. Sugar rationing led many to produce their own maple syrup. Though this practice dwindled over time, the state has experienced a resurgence in maple syrup production, revitalizing a nearly lost art.

“Kentucky Maple Days is a great winter agritourism opportunity to get the family out to visit some of Kentucky’s maple producers and see how this industry is making a comeback in the state,” said Billy Thomas, UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources extension forester.

Each participating location will provide various activities. Visitors can witness the syrup production process and purchase pure maple syrup and related products. Some locations will even offer sugar bush and sap-collection system tours.

While sugar maple trees are widely recognized, red maple trees also produce high-quality syrup. The Commonwealth is abundant in red maple trees, making them a valuable resource for potential syrup producers.

Attendees are encouraged to contact local producers for specific details about activities and products offered at each site.

Further information, including event timings and a map of all participating farms, is available at https://ky-maplesyrup.ca.uky.edu/ky-maple-day.

“The program represents a unique opportunity for Kentuckians to get their hands on pure Kentucky maple syrup and learn how it is made,” Thomas said.

The Kentucky Maple Syrup Association, which originated from the Kentucky-Virginia Maple School hosted by UK Cooperative Extension in 2016, has played a pivotal role in the resurgence and promotion of maple syrup production in the state.

2024 KY Maple Day Participants

BCRK Farms

Bizzell Bluff Farm

Blues End Farm

Boone County Environmental and Nature Center

February 3, noon-4 p.m.

Union

Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service

Hemlock Lodge Farm

Hitchel Farm

McGlasson Farms

February 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hebron

Brother’s Maple Farm

Purplewood Farm

Redbud Drive Farm

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

South 4 Farms

Southdown Farm

Urban Ducks Farm