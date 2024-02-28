Easterseals Redwood, Brighton Center to partner in support of children with medical needs in NKY

Staff report

Easterseals Redwood and Brighton Center have announced a new partnership to support children with medical needs in Northern Kentucky through Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) services.

PPEC – also known as medical childcare – offers specialized nursing services in an all-inclusive, high-quality childcare environment for children with complex medical needs that require more attention and support than can be provided in a regular classroom.

The partnership will be announced this morning at Brighton Center Scholar House in Newport.

Participating are:

• Pam Green, President and CEO, Easterseals Redwood

• Wonda Winkler, President and CEO, Brighton Center

• Moira Weir, CEO, United Way

• Easterseals Redwood client: Blake and his mom, Alexa

Easterseals Redwood has one of the only not-for-profit PPEC models in Kentucky. Through this new partnership, Easterseals Redwood registered nurses will provide pediatric medical care at Brighton Center’s facility offering expanded opportunities and a benefit of care previously unavailable for families in Newport and Covington.

Therapy services are also available to program participants at Brighton Center and with all the services and specialists working together, children can make gains in all developmental areas and achieve learning objectives to improve their quality of life.

The availability of PPEC also improves access to care for families seeking an alternative to prolonged hospital stays when nursing is unavailable and frequent visits to physicians’ offices require time away from work.