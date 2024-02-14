Frontier Airlines announces another six nonstop departures from CVG — major fare sale on all routes

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to six additional destinations in May.

These routes are in addition to service announced last month from CVG to Minneapolis-Saint Paul and New York LaGuardia. With the new routes, Frontier will serve a total of 20 destinations from CVG, increasing average peak summer daily departures by 57 percent versus a year ago. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19 and Premium Seat Upgrades starting at $19 on all routes operating from CVG.

“From New England to Florida, and Texas to the Upper Midwest, our growing route map from CVG represents a significant increase in ultra-low fare flight options for those in the greater Cincinnati area,” said Michael Pewther, senior director, field marketing and sales, Frontier Airlines. “We’re proud of our continued efforts to grow our operation at CVG, and we are grateful for the steadfast support and partnership we have received from the airport and local community every step of the way.”

“This addition of six nonstop destinations is meaningful to our community as it adds service to new or underserved markets and will be the first time CVG has low-cost service to Boston (BOS),” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Frontier has held an important role at CVG being the first low-cost carrier to provide service at our airport more than 10 years ago and we are grateful for their partnership.”

The expansion of service coincides with a flight attendant jobs open house. Those interested in becoming flight attendants are encouraged to attend one of three sessions being offered on Wednesday, February 14 starting at 9 a.m., at Hilton Cincinnati Airport Hotel, 7373 Turfway Road Florence, Consumers interested in attending can RSVP on Facebook or LinkedIn.

All routes from Cincinnati, both new and existing, are featured within the airline’s current fare sale.

New Service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG):

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check

https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-cincinnati for additional information and conditions related to the special rates.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte such as Premium Stretch Seating. For a low price, this Premium Economy upgrade option provides extra leg room.