Heritage Bank Chairman and CEO David Wallace presented NKY Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented H. David Wallace, chairman and CEO of Heritage Bank, with the NKY Community Award at the Northern Kentucky University Boone County night basketball game recently.

Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Prior to joining the Northern Kentucky University (NKU) Norse, Wallace was a Wildcat, completing his bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics at the University of Kentucky. He later studied law at the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at NKU and spent more than 30 years practicing in the commonwealth and across the river in Ohio, focusing on business, corporate, bank and real estate law.

Wallace earned the Martindale-Hubbell Client Distinction Award and was a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission for 54th Circuit. He began serving on Heritage Bank’s legal counsel in 1990 and was named Chairman and CEO in 2020.

“David continues to play an active leadership role in business and civic community service in Northern Kentucky. Whether it is serving as a member of the Northern Kentucky Growth Fund, a long-time member and vice chair of the Kentucky State Fair Board, or serving as chairman for the new Florence Business Council, Dave always finds a way to jump in and make things better,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber.

“Beyond his professional service, David has donated his auctioneer skills to several nonprofits throughout the region for fundraising efforts. He is a lifelong 4-H participant and long-time leader and booster of the Boone County Fair. We want to thank David for his dedication to this community and are honored to present him with the NKY Community Award during Boone County night at NKU.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

