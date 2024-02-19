Jessica Fette, mayor of Erlanger, loves her home community; owns ‘The Hive’ in city’s oldest building

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Jessica Fette is in love. Of course, she loves her husband Jim and their three children. But beyond that, there’s a real love for her home – the community she was raised. That’s Erlanger.

“I loved growing up here,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I wanted to raise my kids here.”

The Dixie Heights High School grad met her husband when they were just kids. “He was 13, I was 12,” she said. “We’d play tag and the games kids play in the neighborhood.”

The two started dating when they were attending Northern Kentucky University. In fact, as a high school senior, the future Mayor of Erlanger was the first recipient of the City of Erlanger Scholarship.

“I always loved volunteering, and after receiving the award I remember being quoted to someday come back to Erlanger and give to them as much as they’ve given me.”

She has – tenfold.

“My dad said I should run for City Council,” Fetter said, “This was after our third child.”

She did – and never turned back. In fact, she’s starting her sixth year as Mayor of Erlanger – in 2022 she ran for the office uncontested.

Her accomplishments pushed her across the finish line.

As Mayor of Erlanger, she saw the police add a social worker to the department. “That person is a second responder for police, fire and EMS,” she said. “Anytime a citizen has a social issue,” she continued, “She’ll do analysis of the situation. She’s basically a bridge between citizen and individual help.”

Mayor Fette has reduced property and tangible taxes for nine consecutive years, she says, “Through small incremental decreases.”

Mayor Fette is:

• A member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services

• Member of the OKI Board

• Vice-Chair of the Northern Kentucky Regional Ethics Authority Board

• Founder of the Erlanger Business Council and

• Member of the NKU Finance and Economics Department.

Yet, it’s what she’s purchased — rather than what she’s accomplished – that’s made Jessica Fette a hero to those in the city of Erlanger.

In April of 2022 she opened The Hive – a Coffee Bar and Restaurant at 480 Erlanger Road.

“I’ve always loved the building,” she said, “I thought it could be special. I put my money where my mouth is. The growth has been insane.”

The building sat empty for eight years.

“It is the oldest standing building in Erlanger circa 1875,” she said. “It was a house before Erlanger was even a city.”

And help – well, she’s got some free labor in her dad – Vito LaCorte.

“Dad develops the menu,” she said, “He’s in charge of the back of the house.”

And dad knows his food – he was Director of Operations for Snappy Tomato Pizza 25 years and retired to help at The Hive.

“He’s full-time,” daughter says, “No pay. Strictly a labor of love.”

Mayor Jessica Fette claims people love a locally-owned business.

“People seek us out on Google Review, Yelp, and our social media presence. We’re real close to the airport and tourists stop in. It’s their first impression of Northern Kentucky.”

Oh, and if you decide to visit The Hive – get there early – that parking lot fills quickly.

“We’ve just started valet service on the weekends,” Fette said.

Now that’s growth.