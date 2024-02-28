Mike Tussey: It’s the Big Dance — March Madness. Y’all ready for this?

It happens every year about this time, but what exactly is March Madness. Well, it’s been captivating basketball fans since it all began in 1939.

Basically, it’s a showcase of fierce competition, dramatic moments, and the pursuit of basketball excellence. Simply put, it’s the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat and the word “Bracketology” can drive you nuts.

March Madness dwells in the hearts of high school basketball and of course within NCAA college basketball as well. It’s a thrill a minute that culminates in crowning a state champion or the national champion of college basketball.

When the tourneys begin, you may well find a “Cinderella” and you will also become familiar with the term – “The X Factor.”

By now, high school basketball post season play has likely begun with district play then followed by the regional tourneys in March. The High School “Sweet 16” State Tournaments here in Kentucky will begin at Rupp Arena in Lexington for the girls – March 13 – March16 and the boys tourney March 20 – March 23.

Let’s take a look at local NCAA college teams and their conference respective schedules:

• Cincinnati (M) Big 12 3/12-3/16 Kansas City

• Cincinnati (W) Big 12 3/7-3/12 Kansas City

• Northern Kentucky (M ) Horizon 7 p.m. 3/5-3/12 Campus/Indianapolis

• Northern Kentucky (W ) Horizon 12N 3/5 -3/12 Campus/Indianapolis

• Xavier ( M ) Big East 3/13 -3/16 Madison Square Garden, New York City

• Xavier ( W ) Big East 3/8 – 3/11 Uncasville, Connecticut

• Morehead State (M ) OVC 3/6 – 3/9

• Morehead State (W ) OVC 3/6 -3/9 Evansville, Indiana

• Kentucky (M ) SEC 3/13 – 3/17 Nashville

• Kentucky (W) SEC 3/5 – 3/10 Greensville, South Carolina

So, amid the sweat and tears, March Madness continues with these key dates for the NCAA BIG DANCE:

• Selection Sunday- March 17

• First Four March 19-20

• First Round March 21-22

• Second Round March 23-24

• Sweet 16 March 28-29

• Elite Eight March 30-31

• Final Four Saturday April 6 -Glendale, AZ

• NCAA National Championship Game, Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Across the Nation, there will be 68 men’s teams competing. Each team has the same dream and that’s to become the NCAA D1 National Champion.

Every year about this time there are thousands upon thousands of play by play announcers who have dreams as well. Their dream is to have the radio or television call of the NCAA National Championship game. The sheer odds and reality of that actually happening is incredibly low.

In 2008, I was calling the radio play by play for the Northern Kentucky University Women’s DII Basketball Team. 16 seasons have come and gone over the last decade or so and even today, I still feel the magic of it all. Let’s turn back the hands of time as we revisit Cinderella’s ride to the Big Dance.

The 2008 NKU women were ranked #15 in the preseason and in time, would become a team of destiny. The Norse women were coached by a solid veteran who knew how to motivate, communicate and of course – win.

That incredible coach was Nancy Winstel who possessed tons of proven success :

• WBCA DII National Coach of the Year 2000 following NKU’s first NCAA DII National Championship

• Six Time GLVC Coach of The Year 1986, 1987, 1991, 1999, 2000, 2006

Pull up a chair, and enjoy a synopsis of how Coach Winstel’s women created an indelible mark in NKU’s rich history of Womens’ Basketball. NKU’s 2008 season began with wins over Brescia and Mercyhurst, but lost to Quincy closing out November. The Norse then logged 5 straight non conference wins before losing to Grand Valley State December 29. January and February produced a 12-6 record as NKU headed into the Great Lakes Valley Conference as the #1 seed in the GLVC tourney’s East Division. Post season play began for the Norse reeling off 2 wins, but losing to host Drury. Next up, the NCAA Midwest Regional in Springfield, Missouri. NKU for openers knocked off Indianapolis to set up a rematch with their arch rival – the Drury Panthers. Drury had won the two previous games during the season, but this time, the Norse slammed the home standing Panthers 84-65 putting 4,000 fans in shock. Cassie Brannen’s 29 and 14 rebounds led the NKU victory.

The Midwest Regional Finals was now set with NKU meeting the Missouri S&T Miners in their first ever regional tournament. NKU in a tough battle won it 60-52 and while smiling, had validated their ticket to the ELITE EIGHT.

The Norse would now travel due west to the historic city of Kearney, Nebraska. For the record, we were just 155 miles from the Colorado state line. Veteran Coach Winstel understood well the price of winning within the Elite Eight as she guided NKU to their first NCAA National Championship in 2000. So, in late March 2008, a very ambitious team from Northern Kentucky was ready to do battle amongst America’s Final 8 for the NCAA DII National Title.

My broadcast partner, fellow Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Famer, Denny Wright called NKU’s 2000 National Championship game and he still feels the thrill of victory. Tournament play began with NKU defeating Wingate in the key opener 78-65 – then subsequently took care of a very solid Top 10 Alaska-Anchorage team 57-54. The stage was now set for the 2008 NCAA DII Championship Game. Keep in mind, this championship run was being made by NKU – the very team in the final poll that garnered only ( 1 ) solitary vote. Truly, Northern Kentucky University was “Cinderella” who came to the Big Dance.

NKU would meet the Coyotes ( 33-2 ) of nearby South Dakota which was less than 200 miles north of Kearney. You’re right – thousands came and packed the arena decked out in solid red. NKU’s crowd a few hundred was sparse compared to South Dakota fans. But, just as loud.

The game provided a repeat match-up between the two powers when they met 5 years earlier in 2003 on the exact date of March 28. The Coyotes opened a 12 point lead early in the 2nd half 38-26, but then things then began to happen. The NKU rally was led by Angela Healy’s double-double of 14 and 13 rebounds and Cassie Brannen’s team high of 18 leading the way for NKU’s 2nd National NCAA Title winning 63-58. NKU finished 28-8 while ending South Dakota’s 31 game win streak as they finished 33-2. A huge boost for the Norse that I remember to this day was the “X Factor” for NKU. It came late in the game from NKU reserve guard, the late DANIELLE ECHOLS. She hit crucial treys coming off the bench with 12 points and 2 assists. Without any doubt, Echols helped pave the way to the NKU victory.

NKU Professor Emeritus Dr. Bob Wallace wrote the incredible story of the 2008 NKU women and how they did it all. The Book’s title “THIRTEEN WOMEN STRONG” still resonates today in the rich history of NKU basketball.

I was blessed and privileged to have called it all with my partner Denny Wright.

Thanks to Coach Nancy Winstel and the 2008 NCAA Champions for all the Memories of a Lifetime.

Hall of Fame Coach Nancy Winstel retired March 28, 2012 after 29 years.

These honors complete her incredible resume:

· NCAA DII Bulletin Coach of the Decade 2009

· Two time NCAA Champions 2000-2008

· Coached 6 GLVC Player of the Year and 1 GLVC Freshman of the Year honorees

· WBCA Jostens-Berenson Lifetime Achievement Award 2015

· GLVC Hall of Fame 2014

· NKU Hall of Fame

· Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

So, now you know what MARCH MADNESS is all about. It never changes and the 2024 BIG DANCE is just getting started. Stay Tuned.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.