Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork underway in the region this week; beware of delays and closures

KYTC District 6 reports roadwork expected on regional roadways this coming week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice. Follow KYTC District 6 social media for the latest updates on the rest of the projects below. Facebook or Twitter. Be aware of delays and closing and be mindful of the safety of road crews.

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

No work scheduled for the week of Feb. 25.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)

Sunday, Feb. 25 through Thursday, Feb. 29: I-275 westbound traffic will remain in the inside lane with the right two lanes being closed during working hours. Crews will continue diamond grinding/grooving these lanes behind the closure. The contractor will require temporary ramp closures throughout the project area between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. These temporary closures will last about an hour. These short-term closures will be in place to provide crews a safe area to continue working on diamond grinding/grooving through the project area. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming temporary ramp closures. We will include impacted on/off ramps in our weekly updates going forward. Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Kenton County section of the Roadshow.

I-275 RESURFACING UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)

Monday, Feb. 26: Crews will restripe I-275 eastbound from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a mobile operation.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 1: daily shoulder closures on I-275 eastbound for drain cleaning. This work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: the ramps at KY 212 (Airport exit) will be at partial width (11 ft. minimum) between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Friday). Thursday, Feb. 29 – Friday, March 1: Crews will be working on I-275 westbound throughout the project area from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to perform partial depth patching. Single lane closure at 7 p.m., double lane closure at 9 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather.



BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is Spring 2024.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes on this section of I-75 in 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024. PROJECT UPDATE All lane closures have been removed for the winter months. Work will continue on this section of I-75 next Spring (2024).

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of June 2024.

• U.S. 42 – 10.6 – 11.3 mile points – A new access point for the future Union Promenade development on U.S. 42 westbound between Sweet Harmony Lane and Fowler Lane is nearing completion. The contractor will be striping stop bars near the intersections at Sweet Harmony Lane and Arbor Springs. KYTC will advise motorists once these traffic signals are activated.

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday. The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025. PROJECT UPDATE: The entrance to the Wayfair Distribution Center will be right-in/right-out. Vehicles traveling south on Donaldson Highway to this business can detour by taking KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) northbound to Jamike Avenue, to Cox Avenue, to Donaldson Highway. This phase of the project is expected to be in place for six months.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024. PROJECT UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2023) – A traffic switch has been made on Mineola Pike between Olympic Boulevard (mile point 0.818) and KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) (mile point 0.002). The traffic switch will have one lane in each direction, with shoulders on each side. Signals will be adjusted to line up with the new traffic configuration. Access to businesses, and county/city roads will be maintained. This traffic pattern will be in place through Summer 2024.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (Johnsville Foster Road) at Snag Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.44 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 1951 will begin on Monday, March 4. The Snag Creek crossing has been closed to traffic since Dec. 1, 2022, and will remain closed until the new bridge is open to traffic. The project has a completion date of June 1, 2024.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 915 (Licking Pike) at Scaffold Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.67 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 915 will begin on Monday, March 4. The Scaffold Creek crossing will close to traffic on Monday, March 4, and will remain closed for 50 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: U.S. 27, KY 2924 (Tollgate Road), and KY 10 (W Main Street) to access KY 915 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.

• I-471 (Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is nearing completion. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound: Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m. Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane. Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps: All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic. Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project.

• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place Spring 2024.

HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. A road closure is in place and will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY

• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is in progress. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work: Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m. Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m.

The contractor will require temporary ramp closures throughout the project area between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. These temporary closures will last about an hour. These short-term closures will be in place to provide crews a safe area to continue working on diamond grinding/grooving through the project area. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming temporary ramp closures. On/off ramps that could be temporarily closed during overnight working hours: KY 16 (Pride Parkway), KY 17 (Madison Pike), KY 1303 (Turleyfoot Road), and U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway). No work will occur on the following days: Easter Weekend (March 29 – 31, 2024) & Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 27, 2024) This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. Retaining walls will be built over the winter and crews will install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. RESPECT posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

8. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out GoKY, TRIMARC, or WAZE for traffic and travel information. Select alternate routes when possible. If a work zone cannot be avoided, expect delays, and allow for extra time.

9. CHECK OUT social media to plan ahead before your travels Facebook.