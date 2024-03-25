Road report: KYTC District 6 announces roadwork this week in the region; watch for detours, closings

KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork happening this week in the region and encourages all motorists to be aware of delays and detours — and the safety of road crews. This schedule is subject to change without notice and is weather dependent.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)

I-275 Eastbound

Through Thursday, March 28: right lane(s) closure will be in place for crews to remove pavement markers, patch concrete and diamond grinding.



I-275 Westbound

Through Thursday, March 28: left lane(s) closure for concrete patching and drain cleaning. Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

I-275 RESURFACING WEEKLY UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)

I-275 Westbound

Traffic has been reduced to the two right lanes from the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 212 (Airport Access Road). This lane configuration will be in place until June. The two left lanes will be closed 24/7 to allow crews space to perform full-depth patching.

I-275 Eastbound

Monday, March 25 through Friday, April 5: the right lane will be closed from KY 237 (Hebron exit) to KY 212 (Airport Access Road), as crews perform ditching/shouldering and guardrail replacement in the project area. Two lanes will remain open at all times during daytime hours. Additionally, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane for saw/seal operations.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.

Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and onn Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is Spring 2024.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes on this section of I-75 in 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile point – A gas main installation project is underway on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of June 2024.

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times:

Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (Johnsville Foster Road) at Snag Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.44 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 1951 will begin on Monday, March 4. The Snag Creek crossing has been closed to traffic since Dec. 1, 2022, and will remain closed until the new bridge is open to traffic. The project has a completion date of June 1, 2024.





• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound – 0.75 – 4.78 mile point – KYTC maintenance crews have completed the brush clearing project on mainline I-471. Crews are now moving to on/off ramps on I-471. Motorists should expect nightly ramp closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) on/off ramps were completed early Friday, March 22. KYTC will advise on social media and through a press release the schedule for exit ramp closures for the upcoming week. Weather permitting, crews expect the project to be completed by Friday, March 29.



• KY 547 (Four Mile Road) – 6.12 – 6.27 mile point – A guardrail repair project on KY 547 from Misty Ridge Farm extending north to south of Uhl Road is underway. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime working hours with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone.



• KY 915 (Licking Pike) at Scaffold Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.67 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 915 is underway. The Scaffold Creek crossing is closeed to traffic while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: U.S. 27, KY 2924 (Tollgate Road), and KY 10 (W Main Street) to access KY 915 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 E – 9.45 – 12.30 mile point – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 36 E from the railroad crossing at KY 36 extending east towards Four Mile Road. Crews will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. performing shoulder work and paving operations. A single lane closure will be in place during working hours with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place Spring 2024. More information to follow on that work.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is underway. A road closure will be in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY



• KY 3716 (Taylor Mill Road) – 3.67 – 3.72 mile point – A guardrail repair project on KY 3716 near Sharon Drive is underway. A single lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. Scheduled work has been canceled. KYTC will provide an updated schedule when available.



• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is in progress. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work:

Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday night. Other nights will be utilized if weather prohibits work during the weekday.Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m.

Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

The contractor will require temporary ramp closures throughout the project area between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. These temporary closures will last about an hour. These short-term closures will be in place to provide crews a safe area to continue working on diamond grinding/grooving through the project area. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming temporary ramp closures.

On/off ramps that could be temporarily closed during overnight working hours: KY 16 (Pride Parkway), KY 17 (Madison Pike), KY 1303 (Turleyfoot Road), and U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway). No work will occur on the following days: Easter Weekend (March 29 – 31, 2024) & Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 27, 2024) This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.





• U.S. 25 (Dixie Hwy./Pike Street) – 11.8 – 12.2 mile points – A slide repair project on U.S. 25 northbound (toward Covington) is now complete.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work.

OWEN COUNTY

• U.S. 127 (Main Street) – 13.83 – 14.30 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 127 beginning north of KY 22 extending north to KY 1287 (E Adair Street) is underway. Contractors will begin replacing sidewalk ramps then begin paving operations. Base failure repairs will take place at the end of March. After those repairs have had enough time to set, crews will begin milling and paving in the project area. This work will require a single lane closure. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Sidewalk and base failure repairs will be performed during the day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Night work is also permitted with this project to mitigate traffic impacts as much as possible. This project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



ROBERTSON COUNTY

• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 is underway. The North Branch Cedar Creek is closed to traffic and will remain closed for 120 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) to access U.S. 62 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. Respect posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

8. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out GoKY, TRIMARC, or WAZE for traffic and travel information. Select alternate routes when possible. If a work zone cannot be avoided, expect delays, and allow for extra time.

9. Check out social media to plan ahead before your travels Facebook or X (formally “Twitter”)