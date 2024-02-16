WAVE Foundation to relocate from Newport Aquarium space to new offices at Newport on the Levee

After two decades of operating from a space within the Newport Aquarium, local nonprofit WAVE Foundation (WAVE) has signed a lease with North American Properties (NAP) to open a 4,650-square-foot office at Newport on the Levee (The Levee).

Partly funded by a grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, the WAVE Foundation Center for Conservation Education is slated to open next to Prime IV on The Levee’s street level in early fall.

Founded in 1999, WAVE strives to inspire and foster environmental stewards of aquatic life through education, conservation, and volunteerism. In partnership with the Newport Aquarium, the independent, 501(c)(3) organization provides year-round programming, including WAVE on Wheels, Gills Club, Camp Wave, and Finstitute, to raise awareness about protecting the ocean in a fun manner.

“Throughout its existence, WAVE has hosted its programs offsite, taking animals to schools, libraries, and community events to ensure everyone – regardless of their ability to pay – can experience the Aquarium’s wonder. Now that we’ll have our own space, we can continue expanding our offerings and maximizing our impact,” said Tricia Watts, WAVE executive director.

MA Design and Terrex have been selected to lead the Education Center’s design and buildout. The immersive experience will feature brightly colored walls, fish tanks, meeting space, team offices, and three education/multipurpose rooms. WAVE also hopes to gain enough funding to add a permanent art installation at the entrance of the office that would double as a photo op and conservation education tool.

“The Education Center has been a long time coming, and we are so thankful to our Board of Directors for recognizing this need and seeing it through. Team WAVE is super excited to grow our partnership with the Newport Aquarium by offering onsite, in-depth conservation education programming for ‘kids’ of all ages. We will have something for everyone from pre-K to older adults,” added Watts.

WAVE is planning to host a grand opening event combined with a 25th anniversary celebration in the fall.

JLL Senior Vice President Todd Pease and Office Brokerage Analyst Britney Aviles executed the lease transaction on behalf of NAP. The announcement comes on the heels of Uber Freight opening its new, 20,000-square-foot office at The Levee. Certified Flooring Installation will also move into a 10,700-square-foot office space overlooking East Third Street in March.

“Like many other tenants at The Levee, we’ve established a deep connection with WAVE over the years and are so thrilled they’ll finally have a place to call home here,” said Gabriella Burch, The Levee’s general manager. “The Education Center will bring yet another unique factor to The Levee and further enhance its reputation as a distinctive, entertainment-focused locale.”

North American Properties