Big day of racing: Endlessly wins Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway — on the Road to the Derby

A big day of racing at Turfway Park on the Road to the Derby, as Amerman Racing Stables’ Endlessly

made a bold move around the far turn and kicked clear in mid-stretch, dominating his 10 rivals by four lengths in Saturday’s 53rd running of the $700,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III), the marquee race of Turfway’s season.

Endlessly, now a three-time graded stakes winner, was ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli for trainer Michael McCarthy. The 3-year-old colt completed 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.15



Along with his victory in the Jeff Ruby Steaks, Endlessly earned 100 qualifying points towards the $5 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I).

The fleet-footed Lucky Jeremy set the early tone of the Jeff Ruby Steaks, leading the field into the first turn while completing a quarter-mile in a solid :23.33. Endlessly, sporting the No. 10 saddle towel, was able to find a tracking position under Rispoli while rating seventh, about five lengths off the lead. Up the backside, Lucky Jeremy continued to set the fractions with Northern Flame engaging to his outside along with a three-wide move from West Saratoga. As the field entered the far turn, the three-plied battle continued with Noted engaging in fourth up the rail. Rispoli continued to bide his time while remaining in the clear, still positioned in seventh. Midway through the turn, Endlessly’s stride began to lengthen as he quickly passed tiring rivals. At the eighth-pole, Endlessly engulfed the front runners and stormed home under a hand ride by Rispoli.

“I just remained patient with the face pace in front of me,” Rispoli said. “This was his second start on the Tapeta and I think he handled it much better today (than in the El Camino Real Derby). He was able to get into a much better rhythm. In the stretch he was just so powerful and continued to go strongly through the wire.”

While the race was all but over in mid-stretch, there was a battle for second between West Saratoga and an oncoming Seize the Grey to his outside along with late surges from Woodcourt, Triple Espresso and the pace-setting Lucky Jeremy at the rail. At the wire, West Saratoga was able to get his nose down ahead of Seize the Grey with Triple Espresso checking in fourth over Lucky Jeremy.

West Saratoga, who’s already banked 17 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard, now improved his point total to 67 points. Seize the Grey, Triple Espresso and Lucky Jeremy all earned 25, 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Jeff Ruby Steaks was Endlessly’s fifth-lifetime victory from just six starts. The impressive 3-year-old colt will head to McCarthy’s Churchill Downs base early Sunday morning and is likely to next compete in the $600,000 American Turf (GII) on Kentucky Derby Day.

“This was a really solid effort but I think his best days down the road are on turf,” McCarthy said following the Jeff Ruby Steaks. “I thought he sat a great trip today being just off a fast pace. He’s a very nice colt and mentally has handled everything in stride. I think he has a very bright future ahead of him and he’s already very accomplished in his young career.”

Woodcourt finished in sixth followed by Dancing Groom, Northern Flame, Otello, and Noted.

Endlessly, sent to post as the 9-5 favorite, rewarded his backers with prices of $4.88, $4.06 and $2.78. West Saratoga, under jockey Jesus Castanon, paid $19.80 and $7.32 with Seize the Grey and Nik Juarez returning $3.16.

With his victory in the Jeff Ruby Steaks, Endlessly banked $408,000 to boost his career mark to $707,200.



Endlessly was bred in Kentucky by his owners.



Racing will resume at Turfway Park for closing week beginning Wednesday. Daily first post will return to 5:55 p.m. Saturday is closing day of the season and will feature mandatory payouts in all wagers. More information is available on www.turfway.com.



FORMER $30,000 CLAIM EVERLAND VICTORIOUS IN $300,000 BOURBONETTE OAKS

Foster Family Racing, William Wargel, R.K. Ecrich Racing and Maxis Stable’s former $30,000 claim Everland made a strong rally up the rail to win Saturday’s 42nd running of the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks (Listed) at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo for trainer Eric Foster, Everland earned 50 qualifying points for the $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (Grade I) while completing the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:44.36.

Everland broke from the far outside post No. 10 in the Bourbonette Oaks but was able to get over to the two-path midway around the first turn with her stablemate Maxisuperfly setting the early fractions. After an opening quarter-mile of :23.90, Everland was in sixth, about six lengths off the lead. As Maxisuperfly completed a half-mile in :47.98, she began to feel the pressure of favored Pink Polkadots to her outside with Winnable and jockey Colby Hernandez making a three-wide bid. Around the turn, Cedillo shifted Everland to the rail, the same time as Winnable took command of the field. At the eighth-pole, a host of rivals began to converge on Winnable including Alpine Princess and Youknownothing to her outside and Everland at the rail. In the final sixteenth of a mile, Everland began to spurt clear defeating Winnable by 1 ¼ lengths.

Alpine Princess finished a half-length behind in third and was followed by Youknownothing, Movin’ On Up, Band of Gold, Trial, Maxisuperfly and Saratoga Secret.

Winnable banked 25 qualifying points for the Longines Kentucky Oaks with Alpine Princess, Youknownothing and Movin’ On Up earning 15, 10 and 5 points, respectively.

Everland, an 11-1 longshot, paid $2 mutuels of $24.10, $10.44 and $5.56. Winnable returned prices of $10.36 and $7.40 with Alpine Princess paying $3.80.

Everland is a 3-year-old daughter of Arrogate out of the Tapit mare Ever Changing. She was bred in Kentucky by George Strawbridge Jr.

In total, Everland has earned 54 points towards the Kentucky Oaks after finishing fourth in the Cincinnati Trophy Stakes.

CELLIST COASTS TO 2 ¾-LENGTH VICTORY IN $300,000 TWINSPIRES KENTUCKY CUP CLASSIC

Calumet Farm’s Cellist strongly kicked clear of his accomplished 10 rivals to win Saturday’s 24th running of the $300,000 TwinSpires Kentucky Cup Classic (Grade III) by 2 ¾ lengths.

Ridden by Luis Saez for trainer Rusty Arnold II, Cellist completed the 1 1/8-mile TwinSpires Kentucky Cup in 1:49.33.

Cellist broke well from the gate and was positioned in fourth during the early stages of the race while traveling in the two-path. While Cellist settled off the lead, the pacemaker was 99-1 longshot Wentru who speed a quarter-mile in a solid :23.26. Favored Wolfie’s Dynaghost tracked the longshot leader in second as the field moved up the backside, completing a half-mile in :48.59. Saez kept Cellist to the outside of the pacemakers and improved his position to third as the field made their way past the half-mile pole. Entering the far turn, Funtastic Again began to engage Wolfie’s Dynaghost while Wentru started to fade. Saez kept Cellist to the outside of the leaders, moving three-wide around the far turn. In the final eighth-mile, Wolfie’s Dynaghost’s stride began to shorten, while Cellist’s began to lengthen. In deep stretch, Cellist powered past Funtastic Again to win his fourth-lifetime start.

Atone, under jockey Javier Castellano, was able to nose out Funtastic Again in the photo for second. They were followed by Tio Magico, Harlan Estate, Surly Furious, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Kitodan, Verstappen, Wentru and Curlin’s Malibu.

“I didn’t want to hit the front too early but I was travelling very well,” Saez said. “I kept him wide and in the clear the whole time which I think he liked. I had a lot of horse beneath me in deep stretch and he came home very well.”

The TwinSpires Kentucky Cup Classic was Cellist’s 21st career start and fourth victory. The 6-year-old gelded son of Big Blue Kitten earned $176,560 for his victory to improve is overall earnings to $838,582.

Sent off at odds of 6-1, Cellist rewarded his backers with mutuel prices of $14.78, $6.28 and $4.50. Atone paid $7.58 and $6.26 with Funtastic Again returning $5.06.

Cellist was bred in Kentucky by his owner.



DANA’S BEAUTY GOES GATE-TO-WIRE IN $250,000 LATONIA STAKES

It was a little more pressure for jockey Jose Ortiz to ride Dana’s Beauty in Saturday’s 42nd running of the $250,000 Latonia Stakes at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming. Owned by his wife, Taylor Ortiz’ ownership Magic Oaks, Dana’s Beauty pulled a shocking 20-1 upset victory, taking the field gate-to-wire while defeating heavy favorite Botanical.

Trained by Joe Sharp, Dana’s Beauty completed the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:43.96.

The storyline going into the Latonia was heavy even-money favorite Botanical attempting to win her sixth race at Turfway Park. Botanical was tracking Dana’s Beauty for much of the race while completing quarter-mile fractions of :24.69 and :49.56. Following three-quarters in 1:13.92, Dana’s Beauty began to extend her lead over Botanical who was under an all-out drive to keep position. As Dana’s Beauty continued into the stretch, she powered clear from her rivals for a 2 ¾ length victory.

Chop Chop was able to complete the exacta, finishing one-length clear of Forever After All. They were followed by Sister Lou Ann, Botanical, Present Moment (IRE), Hurry Up Hannah, Marksman Queen (GB), Fancy Martini and Eyes of Gold.

“I’ve ridden her in the past at Presque Isle Downs and I think she does her best running on the lead,” Ortiz said. “She broke pretty sharp and I was able to get a clear lead and she traveled strongly the entire way around there. It was fun to win for my wife. This is a very nice mare.”

Dana’s Beauty lit up the tote board paying $43.14 to win, $12.92 to place and $7.80 to show. Chop Chop, under Axel Concepcion, returned $4.28 and $2.92. Forever After All, piloted by Adam Beschizza, paid $7.32.

The Latonia was Dana’s Beauty’s eighth-lifetime score from 37 starts. The 6-year-old daughter of Not This Time improved her overall earnings to $428,167.

TRIKARI DIGS DOWN DEEP TO WIN $250,000 RUSHAWAY STAKES

Amerman Racing’s Trikari sat a perfect trip under jockey Umberto Rispoli and dug down deep to win Saturday’s $37th running of the $250,000 Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

Trained by Graham Motion, Trikari completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.79.

Tireless led the field of 12 3-year-olds into the first turn while comfortably completing a quarter-mile in :24.84. Up the backstretch, Tireless continued to rate comfortably on the lead while Rispoli positioned Trikari to his outside in third, only a length off the lead. At the half-mile pole, Footprint and Julien Leparoux began to put pressure on Tireless while completing a pedestrian half-mile in :49.73. As the field turned for the stretch, Tireless’ lead began to diminish with Trikari striking the front and engaging with Footprint to his outside. In deep stretch, Trikari and Footprint continued their battle with Twirling Point finding his best stride inside the sixteenth pole. At the wire, Trikari got the better of Footprint to win the Rushaway by a neck.

Footprint finished just one-length back in third to complete the top 3. Break Out checked in fourth followed by Mikealicious, Tireless, Ode to Balius, Mugatu, Le Gris, Karlwithanarl and Two Ghosts.

Trikari, who shipped to Turfway from Gulfstream Park, earned $147,420 for his second-lifetime victory. The son of Oscar Performance was bred in Kentucky by Michael A Slezak and Amy Boll.

Sent to post at odds of 4-1, Trikari paid $2 mutuel prices of $10.82, $6 and $3.98. Footprint and Julien Leparoux returned $5.90 and $3.70 with Twirling Point and Frankie Dettori paying $3.14.

OKIRO SURGES LATE TO WIN $250,000 ANIMAL KINGDOM STAKES

Yutaka Enterprises Corp.’s South Florida shipper Okiro invaded Turfway Park with a storm by surging late down the lane to win Saturday’s 38th running of the $250,000 Animal Kingdom Stakes.

Ridden by Julien Leparoux and trained by Jose Garoffalo, Okiro completed the 6 ½ furlong Animal Kingdom Stakes in a swift 1:09.80.

The speedy Joe Shiesty took the early command of the Animal Kingdom Stakes and opened up a clear lead over Smokey Smokey up the backside by completing a quarter-mile in :21.82. While Joe Shiesty was running off on the front end, Okiro sat in a comfortable spot in sixth. Around the far turn, after Joe Shiesty tore through a half-mile in :44.74, Leparoux began to ask Okiro for his best run. As Joe Shiesty hit the top of the lane, his stride began to shorten with Smokey Smokey overtaking his lead inside the eighth-pole. In deep stretch, Okiro powered to the outside of Smokey Smokey and drew clear by 2 ¼ lengths.

Smokey Smokey had to dig in late to be in a dead heat for second with the late-closing Shards. The duo was 1 ¾ lengths clear of Valentine Candy who was followed by Joe Shiesty, Vote No, Vinsanity, Tejon Pass and Cool in Blue.

Okiro, now a three-time winning son of Yoshida (JPN) paid $19.82, $8.88 and $6.26. Smokey Smokey, under Luis Saez, returned $6.92 and $7.34 while Shards and jockey Adam Beschizza paid $4.06 and $4.72.

Okiro banked $149,280 for his victory in the Animal Kingdom to bring his career mark to a stout $238,960.

JEFF RUBY STEAKS QUOTES

Larry Demeritte, trainer of West Saratoga, runner-up: “I’m so excited to be in the Kentucky Derby. He ran a great race today and dug in to hold second. We’ll probably take him over to Keeneland and train for the Derby there.”



Nik Juarez, jockey of Seize the Grey, third: “He made a big move and was rallying down the stretch to be in that photo for second. He just wasn’t quite the match for the winner today but I’m proud of how he ran.”



BOURBONETTE OAKS QUOTES



Abel Cedillo, jockey of Everland, winner: “Mounts like make the move from California worth it. She ran a great race and I’m very thankful for the entire team for letting me ride her. She finished strong down at the rail and is very game.”

Colby Hernandez, jockey of Winnable, runner-up: “When she took the lead she was sort of looking all around. I was really trying to get after her to keep going. She has a lot of raw talent and I think will keep getting better in the future.”

