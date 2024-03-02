Aerospace products, parts again lead Kentucky as state marks record $40.2 billion in exports in 2023

More Kentucky-made products were shipped around the world in 2023 than in any other year on record, as the Commonwealth broke its single-year total with $40.2 billion in exports, a 16.6% increase over the previous year.

According to data recently made available by the U.S. Census Bureau, Foreign Trade Division and WISERTrade, aerospace products and parts once again led Kentucky’s exports by category in 2023. The industry shipped more than $13.3 billion in products out of the United States, representing a 27.7% increase over the previous year.

“In Kentucky, we’re working hard to ensure our place as a leader in economic development, and this growth in exports shows our efforts are succeeding,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thanks to 2023’s record high, Kentucky-made products continue to make their way into more homes and businesses all around the world. Our commitment to global partnerships is another way we’re showing Kentucky is the best place to do business and that Kentucky-made products are second to none.”

Pharmaceuticals and medicines, as well as motor vehicles, continued to show growth and remain among Kentucky’s leading exports. Pharmaceuticals saw $3.8 billion in products distributed, a 7% increase over the previous year, while $3.7 billion worth of motor vehicles were shipped globally, a 1.6% growth over 2022. Motor vehicle parts (over $1.7 billion) and basic chemicals (over $1.3 billion) round out the top five industries shipping products from the Commonwealth.

The top export destinations have remained fairly consistent over recent years, with Canada once again leading the way with over $9.1 billion in products shipped north in 2023. The United Kingdom (more than $3.8 billion), France (over $3.6 billion) and China (more than $2.8 billion) remain in the top five destinations for Kentucky-made products, as Mexico, now Kentucky’s third-largest exports destination, moved into the top five with nearly $3.7 billion in exports last year.

For more information on Kentucky exports, visit kyexports.com.

Governor’s Office