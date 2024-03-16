City briefs: Park Hills honors Meyers, Lakeside Park ok’s new zoning map, Taylor Mill’s firehouse

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Highlights of meetings held this week:

PARK HILLS

Park Hills Mayor Kathy Zembrodt read a proclamation at their regular meeting honoring Charles Lee Meyers for his service throughout his life.

Meyers grew up on the campus of Holmes High School and graduated from Holmes. He worked for the state Department of Transportation, district 6 for 40 years. He helped form the Point in Covington. He volunteered as a member of the board of adjustment in Park Hills in 1970 and was appointed chairman in 1998, a position he kept until last November.

The proclamation declared March 11 to be Charles Lee Meyers day in the city.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park Mayor Paul Markgraf told council that they need to think seriously about coming up with legislation about medical marijuana. He said the city has no commercial district so he thought the city should probably prohibit any kind of cultivation or sale.

He told council PDS is reviewing any legislation passed by the cities to look for consistencies and even pitfalls.

Council also passed a new zoning map for the city, but added an amendment concerning the size of signs in the city.

TAYLOR MILL

Brad Seiter, Senior Project Manager from Duke, gave a presentation on the gas line that runs through the city and is being replaced. Since it is early in the phase three project, residents can comment on it by contacting the city.

The first reading of an ordinance was read which helped to set up financing for the new firehouse in advance of the bid process.

Commissioner Ed Kuehne reported on the lengthy meeting that was held to lock down specs for the new firehouse.

“This is the best, cheapest route we can go to get a decent, first class firehouse that we can afford,” he said.

Commissioner Dan Murray agreed.

“This is not something we are doing that is fly by night,” he stated. “We are doing everything possible to make this a good facility.”