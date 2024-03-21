City of Fort Mitchell announces retirement of Tony, the Police Department’s first and only K9 officer

Tony has retired. “Tony who,” you might ask? Well, if you’ve ever seen a K9 demonstration at Fort Mitchell’s Touch-A-Truck or Hero Night Festival, you know exactly who Tony is and that his bite is as big as his bark.

The first and only K9 the city has ever had; Tony has retired after seven years with the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

Through the financial generosity and support of the local community, the city obtained the 8-year-old German Shepherd from the Czech Republic in April 2017 from FMK9 in Michigan after six weeks of training. He was certified yearly through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA).

Tony’s handler, Officer Shane Best, has been with the FMPD since 2000, serving as the K9 Unit Handler since 2017.

“This is the best job in law enforcement,” said Best. “Working with Tony was awesome.”

Monday was Officer Best’s first day on the job without Tony. He said he’s obviously going to miss having his canine partner by his side.

“It’s already different,” said Best. “I’m really going to miss his bark whenever he was sitting in my vehicle out in the parking lot.”

Tony’s last deployment took place in February, conducting a search at Beechwood Independent Schools after three individuals were caught stealing construction materials. Though Tony may be retiring due to physical limitations, his legacy will echo, not only through Fort Mitchell, but across Northern Kentucky. His service embodies the collaborative spirit that defines our region.

Fort Mitchell City Council will recognize Tony at its April 22 meeting.

“We’re going to miss Tony,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “I am grateful for his years of dedicated service. Tony’s journey from the initial fundraising support of our community to his years of dedicated service alongside Officer Shane Best exemplifies the heart and soul of Fort Mitchell. He will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

The city plans to give Best sole ownership of Tony, who will continue to live with the Bests at their home.

“He enjoyed the work,” said Best. “He was truly an outstanding partner.”

City of Fort Mitchell