Covington approves IRS site contracts; Mayor says ‘Dirt will be moved’; modifies public comments

By Ryan Clark
NKyTribune reporter
In what Covington Mayor Joseph U. Meyer called an “extraordinary meeting,” city commissioners unanimously approved three contracts that will effectively begin construction at the Covington Central Riverfront site.
At its regularly scheduled legislative meeting, commissioners first approved a contract with Bray Construction Services, Inc., for $14,894,577.
Bray Construction Services, Inc. is to “complete Phase 1 public infrastructure construction at Covington Central Riverfront development as General Contractor,” the agreement states. “Bray will be responsible for overseeing their employees and subcontractors to install underground and above ground public infrastructure …. Utilities include public sewer, storm water, water, electric conduit, roadways and traffic controls, sidewalks, park space, protective bollards, etc. Bray will also be responsible for acquiring permits and coordinating with adjacent businesses and residents, partners and regulatory jurisdictions, maintaining a clean, safe site area and minimizing disruption to traffic throughout the 16-month construction period.”
Secondly, commissioners approved a bond anticipation note to provide short-term, interim financing of infrastructure for an anticipated $18.11 million.
Thirdly, they approved a development agreement with Drees Company for the sale of city owned property and development of 16 townhomes on Block B of the Covington Central Riverfront redevelopment site.
The agreement calls for the sale of an approximately “.88-acre portion of the Covington Central Riverfront site for the purpose of developing an $8.3 million, 16-unit for-sale townhome development,” a memo outlining the agreement states.
“This site represents just over 5 percent of the developable square footage at CCR. The agreement includes provisions to assure that the project is built in a manner consistent with the city’s master plan and development objectives for the new neighborhood.”
Drees will pay a total of $2,016,000 for the site, paid in four installments of $504,000 as each phase of four-unit buildings begins construction.
“This is an extraordinary meeting,” Meyer said. “We have approved through contracts the beginning initiation of the construction of the IRS site — dirt will be moved. … This has been a dream and a challenge, and it’s been a lot of hard work. So, this is a day when, quite frankly, that we ought to celebrate the accomplishment.
“Thanks to staff, thank the support people for all the work that they’ve done to get us to this point, where we are turning the dream into a reality,” he continued. “And this is the first step in that process, so thanks to all of you guys for all of your good work, and take your time to celebrate.”
The Covington Central Riverfront site map
Public Comment Section
For the sixth time over the course of the past several months, dozens of residents came out to ask commissioners to support a resolution detailing a ceasefire in Gaza.
In January, Mayor Meyer responded to the questions by complimenting the decorum of those who had commented, but declined their request. “We all want peace,” Meyer said in January. “This Board of Commissioners, as the representative of the people of Covington, is not capable of picking sides when all we’ve heard, in detail, is one side of the argument. So, it is beyond our responsibility to handle this and we as a city have never gotten involved in international affairs.”
He reiterated those comments more than once since then, as residents have continued to come out to share their opinions. Yet over the weeks, the crowds have become more boisterous, causing some others in the meeting room in City Hall to have concerns for safety.
It was clear the Mayor had since become annoyed with the decline in decorum.
Tuesday night, in response to some of those concerns, Meyer and the Commission tweaked the city’s public comment rules. Previously, residents could comment for up to three minutes, with a maximum of 30 minutes, no matter the topic. Over the past few months, the majority of those comments centered on the ceasefire resolution.
Now, Meyer said, if a group will be sharing many of the same ideas on one topic, they will have to elect one representative to speak on behalf of the group, for the three minutes.
Even with the tweak, more of the same ugly behavior was seen during this meeting, as residents shouted during the affair, while one stormed the podium to speak even though he was not recognized. He was then asked to leave. Another resident who was recognized to speak, proceeded to imply the Mayor felt certain ways about the ceasefire topic.
“We have met privately with you several times — if not all of us, most of us — more than once, several times, and your appearance and your words have not changed a single mind,” Meyer said. “And what they have done is introduce elements of bullying, name-calling, intimidation, harassed and frightened people. You forced some of our visitors to run a gauntlet to get out of the building during the last meeting and it is completely to the contrary of the spirit of public comment.”
Meyer said he got the idea for the comment change from the recent Brent Spence Bridge corridor public hearing, which also employed the tactic. But not every commissioner was in favor of it.
“I know that I’m in the minority with the group regarding the changes to the public speaking,” Commissioner Tim Downing said. “I would advocate that as we look forward, that we maybe adopt a modified version of the same. I’m personally in favor, even when there is a bit of repetition, of hearing all voices. I do think that there is an importance to adding a prioritization to that, certainly, if we have other members of the public that are speaking on different topics.”
“Basically, I feel that as an elected representative of the citizens of Covington, they did not elect me to weigh in on the Palestinian/Israeli issue,” said Commissioner Ron Washington. “Now, as far as what we saw here tonight, I find that the behavior of standing in the middle of a room and shouting and screaming at your elected officials is not an acceptable way to conduct yourself.”
The Mayor got other suggestions to further limit or change the public comment, but noted there have been several valuable suggestions in the public comments over the past several months. Still, he explained that city officials have received hateful emails, and some even felt their safety may have been compromised in the meetings.
“This is not a rational social discourse,” Meyer said. “It’s not encouraging anybody to open their mind. They have abused their right by the way they have behaved, and that’s why I limited it tonight. And we do have legitimate concerns for our safety and our security. … The repetition of hateful comments takes us nowhere.”
Resignations and Retirement
Commissioners approved the resignations and retirement of:
• Resignation – Stacey Hoeter, Human Resources Manager, Human Resources
• Resignation – Chris Huster, Firefighter, Fire Department
• Retirement – Mark Pierce, Chief, Fire Department
Appointments and Reappointments
Commissioners approved the appointment and reappointments of:
• Appointment – Kimberly Patton, Board of Architectural Review and Development
• Reappointment – Tara Tucker, Urban Forestry Board
Devou Update
Commissioners heard a presentation from the Devou Park Advisory Committee & Devou Properties, Inc., for fiscal year 2024-2025 projects and funding recommendations, including the building of a shelterhouse and restroom at Prisoners Lake.
Parking Authority Website
The Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority has launched its own website, detailing where parking location or assets are, rates and other parking regulations: https://covpark.com/.
Next Meeting
The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., April 2, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.
