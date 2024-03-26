Covington Education Foundation selects Covington Mayor Joe Meyer as its 2024 Person of the Year

The Covington Education Foundation on Monday named Covington Mayor Joe Meyer as its 2024 Person of the Year, citing his “staunch advocacy for providing educational opportunities for every student”.

“In today’s world every student needs an education beyond high school if they want to participate meaningfully in this nation’s economy,” Meyer said. “If we leave our youngest behind, we condemn them to a lifetime of challenges and difficulty. It’s in our interest as a society to help every kid develop their skills as much as they are capable.”

The Covington Education Foundation, a charitable organization established in 1997, focuses on raising funds for college scholarships and fees for Holmes High School students, as well as supporting youth leadership development and the district’s mentoring program.

The award ceremony to celebrate Meyer’s achievements will take place on June 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Drees Pavilion in Covington’s Devou Park. This recognition highlights Meyer’s leadership, dedication and outstanding contributions.

Meyer has served as Covington’s mayor since 2017. Prior to his city office, Meyer had a long career in state government in Kentucky. He served 15 years in the Kentucky General Assembly, in both the House and Senate, where he chaired the Senate Education committee during the early years of the Commonwealth’s historic education reform.

Meyer also served as Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet under Gov. Steve Beshear, where he helped reorganize secondary career and technical education, establish the Early Childhood Advisory Council and the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood, and create the Center for Education and Workforce Statistics.

Tom Haggard, a member of the foundation, said he is thrilled that the organization selected Meyer.

“You would be hard pressed to find a more deserving candidate or someone who has had such a unique and lasting impact on public education in Covington and throughout Kentucky over his years of dedicated service,” Haggard said.

