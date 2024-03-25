Debby Shipp has training, will travel to offer professional development by TMU faculty experts

Thomas More University offers employers valuable professional development tools delivered by faculty experts right at your place of work, thanks to a program developed by Debby Shipp, director of corporate engagement and co-op education.

The presentations allow employers to “check the box” on professional development. These presentations are delivered in one-hour increments, with or without a workshop, and can be catered to fit a business’s specific needs.

The offerings include such topics as effective communications, making effective presentations, communicating across lines of differences, decision making, leadership through emergencies, conflict management, emotional intelligence, persuasive leadership, harrassment, stress and burnout, functions of management, negotiations, managing a remote workforce, team building, conflict management, customer service, wellness — or a custom presentation that fits specific needs.

Skills learned are immediately useful for people at all levels of an organization.

“As a professional with over 20 years of human resources experience, I know the value of continuing education and professional development in attracting, retaining, and engaging employees,” said Shipp.

She added that the knowledge employees gain by an organization’s investment in professional development is a win/win as both reap the benefits of encouraging innovative thinking, building a pipeline of future leaders, and most importantly, keeping employee and employer competitive.

In short, the training makes an organization stronger on many levels, she says.

Contact Shipp at shippd@thomasmore.edu to discuss professional development presentations for your employees held at your location or at Thomas More University.